After a year of pandemic, we all want our life to go back to how it was before, and the beginning of vaccination campaign coping with COVID-19 has been a breath of hope.

Although the vaccination rate is slow, they are already 7,736,611 doses administered in Spain and 2,644,076 people with complete guideline, that is, they have received the two doses necessary to complete the vaccination.

Does this mean that there are more than two and a half million people who already they can go back to normal life? The answer is no. This is one of the frequent doubts that vaccination usually arouses.

We are still in the process of transition to a new normal. Getting the vaccine does not guarantee immunity. According to the Government of Spain, “immunization (understood as protection against the disease) it is not insured in 100% of vaccinated people “.

This means that, despite the fact that currently licensed vaccines produce a elevated protective immune response to people vaccinated with the recommended doses, there is still a small percentage risk of infection.

Protective immune response of vaccines



-Comirnaty, from Pfizer / BioNtech: 95% after the administration of two doses 21 days apart

-Modern: 94.1% after the administration of two doses 28 days apart

-AstraZeneca: 59.5% after the administration of two doses 4 to 12 weeks apart

-Janssen: 66.9% at 14 days after the administration of the vaccine dose

This is not the only reason why vaccinated people They cannot start going out without masks and without complying with the rest of the measures security, as was done before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

These vaccines provide protection against disease with symptoms, so that it is unknown yes vaccination prevents vaccinated people from becoming infected and, being asymptomatic, can transmit the virus to other people. The Government indicates that this is something that will “become known as the population is vaccinated.”

Another reason why people have to continue to exercise caution and not consider themselves immune to COVID-19 is that, for the moment, it is unknown how long the protection lasts of vaccines, that is, for how long they are effective and protect us.

For all these reasons, the Government of Spain recommends as something “vital” that all people, whether they are vaccinated or not, continue with prevention measures known as the 6 M’s:

one. Face mask: using the mask as directed

two. Hands: frequent hand washing in the correct way recommended by the WHO

3. Meters: keep the interpersonal safety distance of 1.5 meters to protect ourselves from aerosols

Four. Less contacts: limit the number of people we interact with

5. More ventilation: prioritizing activities outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces

6. “I stay at home”: when noticing any symptoms and while waiting for tests and results in the event of possible contagion or contact with COVID-19.

So what are the benefits of the vaccine?



When we get vaccinated what we do is prevent COVID-19 as well as decrease its severity and mortality. As more people are vaccinated and protected against the virus, there will be less likely that other people will be exposed to the virus (especially those who are more vulnerable to suffering the disease with greater severity).