You ask, we answer! The editorial team of Euro am Sonntag answers reader questions on legal, financial and insurance topics. By Bernhard Bomke, Euro am Sonntag

For my ten-year-old daughter, after deducting half the child benefit, I transfer 365 euros to her mother every month. Now there is a family bonus of 300 euros per child as part of the Corona economic stimulus package. Can I now – similar to the child benefit – reduce the maintenance by half of the bonus, i.e. by 150 euros?

€ uro on Sunday:

As you have correctly guessed, in principle it is exactly the same. However, you have to note that you cannot just withhold the 150 euros at any point. The child bonus is paid out in two installments to the single parent who receives the child benefit. There are 200 euros in September and 100 euros in October. In your case, this means in concrete terms that you can reduce your maintenance payment in September from 365 euros to 265 euros. In October you have the option of reducing your payment to 315 euros. From November the usual 365 euros are due again. The Federal Ministry of Family Affairs points out that there is this right of reduction. However, there is no obligation to do so. The debtor, so it is said, “can pay the maintenance as before”. Or he could use the opportunity to “spend the money on the child himself”.



Another note: Whether it is financially worthwhile for you to cut your maintenance by a total of 150 euros depends on your income situation. The higher your income, the greater the likelihood that your annual tax return will be cheaper with the child allowance than with half the child benefit and half the family bonus. The tax office makes a cheaper check here. So it can happen that in the end you de facto lose the 150 euros again.