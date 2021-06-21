Cheems It is one of the most famous dogs on the internet. And, finally, this gentle tenderloin has decided to open its grocery store in the capital of Mexico. Specifically located on the street Governor Ceballos 130, Col. Daniel Garza, Miguel Hidalgo. And, you will not only find some cheemtos Y comca, otherwise nice details.

If you don’t live in the Mexico City, do not worry. Recently, they opened the option of place orders at home in the interior of the country and the city. In a response time from 8 am to 8 pm and weekends from 10 am to 3 pm So, you can have your official family products Cheems.

What can I find in Cheems Groceries?

As in any other grocery store, you will be able to find products from the basic pantry: cheeses, sweet bread, rolls, coffee, fried foods, etc. But, everything will be decorated with Cheems. From the door of the store to the names of the products and even the purchase receipt itself.

If something can bring the face or refer to this soft tenderloin, it will. However, this store was not left alone with this.

Also for sale are several official products of CheemsHow are the ‘mmm… gamlletas’ from Suave Lomito – Pastry with different flavors like camjeta.

In addition, they have t-shirts and sweatshirts with the face of this internet dog that can also be found in their online store.

From the simpsons memes to his own universe of puppies

Cheems Groceries became known on the internet after her posts went viral on Facebook. At first, they made memes with references to pop culture like The Simpson or Henry cavill. However, soon the page created its own characters and community jokes.

Then the Facebook page started to get Cheems recurring like Kevin, Bucket, Kitty and her best friend Jazz, etc.

So, with this Universe of Cheems is that the grocery store has managed to have a loyal community, both local and national.

If you want to visit her, check her pandemic health policy and you can go to the store on the street Governor Ceballos 130, Col. Daniel Garza, Miguel Hidalgo in a schedule from 7:30 – 16:30 according to your page of Facebook. Or, place your order online.

