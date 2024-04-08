What happens if I have to go outside during the astronomical phenomenon? As the long-awaited astronomical event of the total solar eclipse approaches this April 8, it is important to know some common myths and safety considerations to enjoy it responsibly.

While it is true that looking directly at the Sun during an eclipse can damage the retina and cause permanent eye damage, it is not because of the radiation from the solar corona, but because of the intensity of sunlight. It is recommended to use certified eclipse glasses or special devices to view the eclipse safely.

Can you view the eclipse through your phone or take photos with it? Smartphones and conventional cameras are not designed to protect the eyes from solar radiation. Look directly at the Sun through a phone or take photos during the eclipse Without protection it can damage the camera and, in the case of mobile devices, also affect vision.

Likewise during the eclipse, do not look directly at the Sun without adequate eye protection. This includes avoiding looking at the Sun through dark glass, even its reflection in the water, it is necessary that you use eclipse glasses certified by recognized organizations or special devices to observe the eclipse safely. Do not expose yourself to the Sun without protection, especially during the moment of totality.

Be informed correctly about how to observe the event safely and responsibly. Although it is important to take precautions to protect your health and your eyesight during the eclipse, you can go outside and enjoy the event safely. However, be sure to follow the safety recommendations mentioned above to avoid any risks.

With the right information and the necessary precautions, you can enjoy the total solar eclipse on April 8 safely and without taking unnecessary risks. This event offers a unique opportunity to witness an extraordinary natural phenomenon and create lasting memories.