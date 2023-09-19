When it comes to traveling to the United States, obtaining a visa and a passport It is an essential requirement to enter the nation considered the dream place of thousands of people around the world.

However, the process of Visa application It can be challenging as there is a chance that your application will be rejected.

In this context, an important question arises: Is it possible to obtain a refund in case your visa is denied?

Before finding out whether your visa will be granted or denied, you must pay a application fee to schedule an appointment for consular interview.

During this appointment, the relevant authorities will conduct said interview to determine if it is safe to grant the credential or not, but it is essential to understand that if your visa application is rejected, the U.S. Embassy establishes a clear policy: no refunds are made to applicants. In other words, you will not be able to get back the money you initially paid.

Additionally, you are not allowed to use the same payment to make a new visa application attempt. Therefore, if you face a rejection and want to start the process again, you will have to pay the fee again to schedule a new appointment.

It is ideal to be aware of these details if you intend to apply for a visa, to avoid unpleasant surprises in the process, since clarity in refund policies and the procedure in case of rejection are crucial aspects that every applicant should consider before to undertake the process of obtaining a visa to USA.

Join our chat and receive more Travel News on WhatsApp

Haven’t you taken a look around amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products