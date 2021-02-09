The first doses of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have already arrived in Spain. It is the third drug to be administered in our country, after those created by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech. During this month of February, Spain will receive about four million doses of the three vaccines, with what two million people can be immunized, about 4% of the Spanish population.

Specifically, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that 1,810,575 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive, 1,779,579 from Pfizer / BioNTech, to which will be added another item of 2,750,040 in March, and 412,000 doses of Moderna’s drug. In total, they will be 6,707,185 doses, to which in the second quarter of the year we will have to add those authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA): those of pharmaceutical companies Janssen, Novavax and Curevac.

Can’t choose

Each vaccine has different characteristics and efficacy, so the population does not trust all of them in the same way. As a consequence, one of the most raised doubts is whether we can choose which one we want to manage. The Ministry of Health is forceful in this regard: there is no possibility of choice, since The exact date on which these new vaccines will be authorized is still unknown.

“The information available for the use of vaccines will be taken into account, but, taking into account the limited number of them and their difficulty in handling, it will not be possible to offer the possibility of choice”, Clarifies the department of Darias in the information portal on the vaccination campaign. He also adds that it is “very important to use the vaccines available to vaccinate people based on established priority”.

Who decides which vaccine to give?

Once it is clear that we will not be able to choose which vaccine to get, the question arises as to who then decides which drug to vaccinate with. The Ministry of Health remember the vaccination strategy developed in September 2020 by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System. In the same way, it mentions the creation of a Multidisciplinary Technical Working Group dependent on the Vaccination Registry and Program Report to develop that strategy. It is this team that determines the vaccine that is administered to each group.

At the moment, what we know is that the AstraZeneca vaccine will be given to people between the ages of 18 and 55, as decided this Saturday by the Public Health Commission of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System. This is because the results of clinical trials of the drug did not provide sufficient data to assess efficacy in people over 55 years of age.