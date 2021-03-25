At present there are four different vaccines against Covid-19 that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency, EMA for its acronym in English. However, it is not in our hands Choose which of them we want to be vaccinated with.

Three of them, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Astrazeneca, are already in circulation, that is, they are being used at vaccination points. The fourth, Janssen from Johnson and Johnson, of a single dose, which is expected to begin to be distributed from the month of April. Of the authorized vaccines, Spain accounts for approximately 10% of the doses, keeping in mind that most require the injection of two per person to be effective.

This is how the distribution of the vaccines that correspond to Spain would be:

-Pfizer-BioNTech: approximately 52 million doses.

-Modern: 33 million doses approximately.

-AstraZeneca University of Oxford: approximately 31 million doses.

-Janssen: approximately 20.8 million doses.

In addition, the European Commission is in negotiations for the acquisition of two other vaccines (Novavax and CureVac) which have yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Much has been said in recent weeks about the possible side effects of vaccines, even comparing whether some are better than others and their reliability has even been doubted, as in the case of AstraZeneca.

This has caused some people, who have not yet received their doses, distrust and look with some suspicion the time of your vaccination.

Any medicine, from a simple pill to a vaccine, can cause side effects of different degrees: they can be very mild or severe, although the latter tend to occur much less frequently.

In the case of AstraZeneca, the EMA has studied the cases of cerebral venous thrombosis and has concluded that these have not been caused by the administration of this vaccine against Covid-19.

The Covid-19 vaccine is free for all citizens, so your injection will not cost you any additional cost. Although you cannot choose which vaccine to get, what you can decide is if you want to get vaccinated or not, as receiving the doses is voluntary and at no time is it a mandatory measure. However, it is the only way we can get stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus in an effective way, control the pandemic and return to normality.

Why can’t I choose the vaccine?



As explained from the website of the vaccination strategy of the Government of Spain, “the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is conditioned by the serious epidemiological situation that we are living. For this reason, and in order to reinforce the protection of the most vulnerable as soon as possible, the choice of the vaccine to be applied cannot be an individual choice Rather, it should be based on the efficacy and indication of vaccines for different population groups”.

Pfizer and Moderna were the first authorized Covid-19 vaccines, so it was prioritized that the doses from these laboratories were destined for the most exposed population groups such as the first-line health personnel and residents and health personnel of nursing homes. Then, according to the agreed strategy, they switched to other groups of dependent people and later to the seniors.

Due to an age limitation, AstraZeneca targeted the teaching staff, bodies and state forces and other social health personnel who had not been previously vaccinated as long as they were under 55 years of age. Although now the vaccination age has been extended to people who are between 55 and 65 years old.