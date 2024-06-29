Travel by airplane involves complying with safety regulations and in the United States these are imposed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Especially for those rules regarding items that can be brought on board. Here we tell you everything about alcoholic beverages.

One of the common questions is whether this type of liquid can be used and the official TSA site revealed this mystery. The regulations allow carry in checked baggagethat is, the one that goes to the plane’s hold, up to five liters per passenger that they have more than 24% alcoholbut with less than 70%.

For this reason, Drinks with more than 70 percent alcoholsuch as grain alcohol and the famous 151-degree rum, they are forbidden both in hand luggage and in checked baggage. On the other hand, since TSA clarified that “Mini bottles of alcohol in carry-on luggage should fit comfortably in a quart-sized bag.”

It is prohibited to carry bottles of alcohol in hand luggage. Photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto Share

What other things cannot be carried on a plane in the United States

There are objects that obviously cannot be carried such as weapons or knives, but there are some more curious ones that are not allowed in handbags such as english christmas cookies and gel type candlesbecause they can be flammable.

Another curious prohibition is the transport of cell phones. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on any flight within the United States. This is because the cell phone has major security issues with this specific device.

Kitchen utensils such as pots and pans are allowed, only with special permissions. However, Cast iron pans and cutlery cannot be carried in hand luggage. On the other hand, The razor is allowed in checked baggageas long as the blade has been previously removed.