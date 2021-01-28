It is possible to be photographed for a passport with glasses, but subject to certain rules Requirements for photographs provided by citizens for registration of an identity document are set out in “Administrative regulations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the provision of public services for the issuance, replacement of passports of a citizen of the Russian Federation, certifying the identity of a citizen of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Russian Federation”…

According to the document, which came into force in January 2021, those who constantly wear glasses may not take them off when taking passport photographs if the following conditions are met:

glasses in glasses are not tinted;

the frame of the glasses does not cover the eyes.

At the same time, the document separately states that it is not allowed to take pictures in contact lenses that change the natural color of the eyes. It is also unacceptable for the eyes to be hidden by hair. The person should be captured in the photo strictly facing the photographer, he should look straight, his expression should be neutral, and his mouth should be closed. The background must be white, without stripes, spots, shadows and foreign objects.

Can I be photographed with glasses for a passport?

According to the regulations for an ordinary passport for 5 years taking pictures with tinted glasses is not allowed. In the regulations for a biometric passport (with an electronic carrier) for 10 years the same conditions are stipulated as for a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation: glasses in glasses must not be tinted and it is unacceptable for the frame to cover the eyes.