April 20 is the date that marks the end of obligation of the use of the mask in interior spaces. The favorable evolution of the epidemiological situationmarked by a decrease in COVID-19 infections and the accumulated incidence, has allowed Congress to approve a motion to withdraw its mandatory use indoors.

In this way, the regulations will be approved by the Council of Ministers so that they come into force between Wednesday and Thursday, April 21, after previously being published in the Official State Gazette (BOE). In the vast majority of spaces, its use will go from being mandatory to being recommended, while there are exceptions regarding its withdrawal. For now, it will remain mandatory in health centers, hospitals, pharmacies, social health centers Y in the transport.

Unlike these places, for other spaces such as hotels, nightlife, cinemas and gyms, there is a specific recommendation for its recommended use. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, specified that the vulnerable people must wear the mask indoors. “The exception will be those places where there are vulnerable people. There are a recommendation for responsible usewhere agglomerations can occur”.

Neighboring communities also have a similar situation. Last year, when masks were no longer mandatory in June, its use was still compulsory in the common areas and in the elevators. Unlike in recent weeks, in 2021 the number of infections reported and the incidence was higher, due to the Delta variant.

Use of masks in neighboring communities

Until now, the use of a mask was mandatory in most spaces of the communities of owners. Its use was essential in closed common areas, such as the entrance and exit of the portal, stairs, corridors and vestibules, elevator, and in the common rooms, as stated in the Royal Decree-Law 13/2021, of June 24.

However, the changes that have occurred in the current epidemiological context have led to changes in the use of the mask in the vast majority of interior spaces. the new report ‘Positioning of the Presentation of Alerts, Preparedness and Response Plans on the use of masks in interior spaces’specifies that it is only mandatory for workers and visitors in care centers, hospitals, health centers, people admitted when they are in shared spaces outside their room or in social health centers.

In this way, and following the guidelines set by the report issued by the Ministry of Health, the mask would no longer be mandatory in neighborhood communitiesand its use would become recommended, as is the case with other private establishments for public use.