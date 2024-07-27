Sex toys are a tool for pleasure and connection. “When they stop being that way and become an escape, they can lead to addiction,” says Megwyn White, certified sexologist and director of education at Satisfyer. These devices, which have managed to create a revolution in female pleasure with the boom The 2019 clitoris suckers are designed to increase intimacy and achieve better pleasure experiences during sex. However, sexologists are increasingly faced with the same question in their consultations: “Can I be addicted to my sex toy?” Don’t panic: experts explain that users often confuse addiction with what is nothing more than a simple habit.

To talk about addiction, the first thing to do is to define what it means. “Addiction is an intense form of escapism that manifests itself through compulsive or obsessive behaviors carried out even if they cause harm to oneself or others,” explains White. Therefore, an addiction to a sex toy can only occur if a person becomes dependent on its use in a compulsive way. “This can negatively affect their life and relationships, and manifests itself as excessive use of the device which in turn serves to avoid important aspects of life. It often leads to neglecting relationships and experiencing great distress when the device is not available,” explains White.

However, unlike tobacco, sex toys are not inherently addictive. “People can develop addictions to a range of behaviours, from shopping to gambling to eating, but it is important to distinguish between healthy use of sex toys and harmful addiction. Addiction is often confused with habituation, which involves becoming accustomed to using sex toys as a source of sexual satisfaction. Habituation is not necessarily negative and can be seen as a reliable way to achieve pleasure, in the same way that people can enjoy having a daily cup of coffee,” she explains.

He National Sex Study: Female Masturbation The Easytoys brand of sex toys points out that 35% of women participating in the sample masturbate at least once a week, while 65% of men do so in the same period of time. Another difference is that 39% of women say they integrate sex toys when masturbating, while men prefer to do without them.

Angel Guillen, managing partner of Psicopartnerincreasingly sees in her practice how her patients have compulsive behaviors with their toys. “Before being with their partner, some patients are preferring porn or masturbators because they are alternative releases that do not imply any kind of sexual demand,” she says. “Suckers are making women addicted to that quick and easy pleasure that the sex toy gives them. It makes sex somewhat mechanical,” she says.

Whatever the case, sex toys are booming. During 2020, the sex toy sector generated more than 29 billion euros worldwide, according to the consultancy Grand View Research, which expects that The sector will grow by 8%, reaching almost 50 billion euros in 2028.

The problem lies in the motivation that drives people to get hooked on the toy. “If we use it because we don’t know our own body and have little experience with masturbation, we are more likely to develop an addiction, since we haven’t learned how to feel sexual pleasure without it,” says the expert.

Laura Morán, a psychologist and sexologist, denies this. For her, sex toys cannot create addiction because there are no records of them causing withdrawal symptoms or producing negative physical or emotional symptoms from not using them. “It is not possible to create an addiction to sex toys, but we can reduce our repertoire of sexual practices because sex toys tend to give a pleasurable response quite quickly. It may even happen that we end up preferring the toy.”

Sex toys and numbness

Morán explains that, although toys do not create addiction, they can create habituation and numbness. “It is a process in which people experience a decrease in response to a stimulus because they have been exposed to the same sensation many times. It becomes less intense and you need more and more. In the case of suction cups, more and more power and intensity are sought to have the same effect.”

In sex toys, women have found a tool that makes it easier for them to feel pleasure and reach orgasm without feeling frustrated, explains the sexologist. “However, we must not forget that we do not have to choose between sexual relations and masturbation,” says Morán, who assures that for many years women have lived a silenced and nullified sexuality. “We have discovered that our favorite toy makes our clitoris feel a lot of pleasure and that we do not need an erect penis for this.”

White clarifies that suction cups do not reduce clitoral sensitivity. “In fact, they do the opposite, as they are effective in facilitating blood flow and engorgement, which promotes sensation and arousal,” she says.

There are instances where when a person focuses solely on the intensity of arousal and becomes overstimulated, it can cause their body to feel overwhelmed and have difficulty relaxing during the experience. “This could reduce the ability to experience sensations and pleasure with a partner. However, any numbness is temporary as the body returns to normal. Vibrators are not designed to have a high intensity that can cause harm,” says White.