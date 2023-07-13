The Official Visa Appointment Service of the United States Department of State has provided relevant information on the possibility of applying for two different types of visa at the same time.

According to the assistance website, applicants can pay and schedule an appointment for only one visa at a time. However, There is the possibility of requesting a second type of visa during the scheduled appointment for the first type of authorization, as long as the Consular section allows it.

Below is the procedure to apply for two different types of visa at the same time:

– Please use the official website or telephone service to pay the MRV fee (Cost Recovery Visa Fee) and make an appointment for one of the two types of visas you wish to apply for.

– Attend the scheduled appointment(s).

– Make sure you take with you all the documentation required for the application of the type of visa requested.

– Also, make sure Bring the additional documents and make the corresponding payment for the second type of visa, which was not initially scheduled.



– It is important to indicate both types of visa on the DS-160 form, which can be completed at the following link: https://ceac.state.gov/genniv.

The type of visa you will need depends on the reason for your trip.

During the scheduled appointment, it is recommended to follow the instructions of the Consular Officer in order to complete the application process for the second type of visa, including the payment of the corresponding MRV fee.

Although it is possible to request two different types of visa at the same time, it is essential to take into account that this possibility is subject to the approval of the Consula sectionry that the steps and requirements established by the United States Department of State must be followed.

For more detailed and up-to-date information, it is recommended to visit the official website of the Official Visa Appointment Service of the United States Department of State.

Embassy of the United States announced new prices for the American visa

As of June 17, the new prices of certain visas to the United States began to apply.

The business or tourist visa (B1/B2 and border crossing card) will cost US$185, which at today’s exchange rate is equivalent to approximately 820,000 pesos. It was at $160.

The visa for workers (H,L,O,P,Q and R) went from 190 dollars to 205 dollars, that is, about 909 thousand Colombian pesos (in exchange). And the visas for merchants and investors began to cost 315 dollars, about 1,397,000 Colombian pesos (in exchange). It was at $205.

The Department of State uses an Activity Based Costing (ABC) methodology to calculate, each year, the cost of providing consular services, including visa services.

Government will propose to the United States to eliminate the visa requirement for Colombians

*This content was produced with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from the US Department of State’s Official Visa Appointment Service, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.