Can humans and rats live together? That’s what city leaders in Paris are trying to figure out. The French capital, like many metropolises, has a notorious problem with rodents.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo is forming a committee to study “cohabitation” – the extent to which humans and rodents can live together – one of her deputies said last week during a city council meeting.

Anne Souyris, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of public health, announced the measure in response to questions from Geoffroy Boulard, leader of one of Paris’s boroughs and a member of the center-right republican party.

Boulard asked the city government to outline a more ambitious plan against the proliferation of rats in public spaces.

He has previously criticized Hidalgo, a member of the center-left Socialist party, for not doing enough to eliminate Paris’s rats, including during strikes earlier this year that saw litter pile up across the city.

“The presence of rats on the surface is detrimental to the quality of life for Parisians,” said Boulard.

Boulard said he raised the question after coming across an ongoing study, Project Armageddon. The project’s mission is to help the city manage its rat population, and among its goals is to combat rat prejudice to help Parisians live better with them.

The study is being funded by the French government, although the city of Paris is a partner in the project.

Souyris explained that what was being studied was the extent to which humans and rats can live together in a “more efficient way and at the same time ensure that it is not unbearable for Parisians”.

While rats can spread disease, the deputy mayor said the rats under discussion were not the same black rats that can carry the plague, but other types of rats that carry diseases such as leptospirosis, a bacterial disease. Souyris also highlighted some of the actions taken by the city as part of its 2017 anti-rat plan, including investing in thousands of new trash cans to “get the rats back underground.”

Souyris later said on Twitter that the Paris rats did not pose a “significant” public health risk. She added that she was asking the French High Council of Public Health to assess the debate.

“We need scientific advice, not political press releases,” she said. Animal rights group Paris Animaux Zoopolis welcomed the city’s move.

“Rats are present in Paris, as in all large French cities, so the question of cohabitation necessarily arises,” said a statement from the group.

“At PAZ, when we talk about “peaceful coexistence” with rats, we don’t mean living with them in our houses and apartments, but taking care that these animals do not suffer AND that we are not disturbed. Again, a very reasonable goal!”























