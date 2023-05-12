Home page politics

From: Johanna Soll

Split

Former US President Donald Trump has been found guilty of sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll. Questions that arise are answered here.

NEW YORK CITY – US columnist and author E. Jean Carroll has the former US President and current Republican presidential nominee donald trump successfully sued in a New York civil court. On Tuesday (May 9), a jury of nine, composed of six men and three women, found defendants Trump guilty of sexual assault and defamation of the plaintiff. Carroll (79) accuses Trump (76) of raping her in a dressing room at the New York luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in 1996. Trump vehemently denies the allegation, did not appear in court and wants to defend himself against the verdict. He is the first US President to be convicted of sexual abuse.

Why doesn’t Trump have to go to jail?

It is a civil case in which one private individual has sued another for damages. Imprisonment is only provided for in criminal proceedings where the state can prove that a person has committed a crime. Although sexual assault is a criminal offense, the statute of limitations for sexual offenses has already expired. A new law in the US state of New York allows the alleged victim of a sex offense to be brought a civil claim even if the offense has already been statute-barred. Such was the case in Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump.

Donald Trump, pictured here golfing, is the first US President to be convicted of sex abuse © ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

What was Trump sentenced to do?

The federal court in Manhattan awarded Carroll five million dollars (4.56 million euros) in damages for personal injury and defamation.

Did plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll, finally win in court?

The plaintiff accused Trump of rape, but the jury did not consider this allegation to be sufficiently proven, but it did consider sexual assault. The jury also found Trump guilty of defamation, alleging that Carroll was lying, that she wasn’t his type and that she made up the incident to boost sales of her 2019 book. Trump does not want to accept the verdict and announced after the school verdict that he would appeal. The legal dispute would then go to the next instance.

Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll smilingly leaves the New York court after the trial against Donald Trump © IMAGO/Louis Lanzano

How did the parties react to the verdict?

Trump wrote on his right-wing social media platform Truth Social: “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace – a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.” He also wrote: “Very unfair trial.” Trump’s attorney Joseph Tacopina described the verdict as “strange” and there are “many problems” with it, but his client is strong . “He’s ready to move on. He will fight against it with an appeal.” Carroll spoke of a victory “for all women who have suffered because they were not believed”.

What does the verdict mean for Trump’s presidential candidacy?

On Trump’s aspirations to become the Republican presidential nominee, the judgment has no legal effect. The Republican electorate will vote on who should run for the 2024 US election in next year’s state primary. So far, the voters of the republican not be deterred even by the criminal investigations against Trump and the ex-president is currently leading the Republican field of candidates with a big gap at.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough View photo gallery

What other legal problems does Trump face?

At the end of March, Trump became the first US president ever charged in a criminal trial. He is accused of document forgery and covering up other crimes in New York. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has accused Trump of violating campaign finance laws by concealing hush money payments to two women in order to increase his chances of winning the 2016 US election.

Further criminal investigations against Trump are ongoing in the following cases:

In the state of Georgia, an indictment by District Attorney Fani Willis is expected in the next few months. It’s about attempted subsequent manipulation of the 2020 US election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith investigates at the federal level against Trump. On the one hand because of the secret documents that he hoarded after leaving office on his estate Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Second, Smith is investigating whether Trump can be charged with his involvement in the storming of the Capitol.

(Johanna Soll)