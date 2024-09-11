The answer is obviously not easy to give, but the Digital Foundry Experts they had their say on the matter.

PS5 Pro has been presented and will soon be available on global markets. The public focused mainly on the price of the console, higher than clearly expected, but obviously that is not the only thing indicated by Sony. The new version of the Japanese gaming machine is designed for those who want to get the most out of many PS4 and PS5 games. However, the event focused on the games already available, without making much commentary on those to come. For example, GTA 6 will be able to turn to 4K and 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 Pro ?

Digital Foundry’s words on GTA 6 on PS5 Pro

“I think there is sufficient evidence to suggest that [il trailer di GTA 6 dello scorso anno] was running on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X,” says Richard Leadbetter, technology editor at Digital Foundry. When asked if GTA 6 can realistically run at 60 frames per second On PS5 Pro, Leadbetter says: “No. Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that put a lot of strain on the CPU, which is why every GTA game initially released at 30fps (or less!).”

“PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as PS5 and it would be extremely difficult to hit 60fps if the base PS5 version is targeting 30fps,” he explains. “It’s not a GPU issue, it’s a CPU issue.”

However, thanks to the other improvements of PS5 Pro, GTA 6 It will undoubtedly be better on the new console. It probably won’t be targeting 4K and 60 FPS, the combo of numbers repeated by Sony in the presentation of the new console. “The image quality will be higher, but the frame rate will probably be similar to the base console,” says Leadbetter. If GTA 6 can’t maintain 30fps (GTA 4 and GTA 5 failed on PS3 and Xbox 360), PS5 Pro can run the CPU with a 10% increase in clock speed, so performance could be more stable.”

“Of course, it’s always possible that Rockstar is aiming to hit 60fps on the standard PS5 and nullify all these arguments, but so far we have seen no evidence to suggest this.”

