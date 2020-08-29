For some in the SPD parliamentary group, patience with the coalition partner seems to be running out soon. “They play for time,” says a comrade annoyed about the Union. “They forgot what is in our coalition agreement.”

From the SPD’s point of view, the matter had actually already been resolved: the “Supply Chain Act” should come by the end of the legislative period – a regulation that obliges German companies abroad to observe human rights. Exploitation on behalf of German consumers, for example child labor in Asian sewing workshops, should be a thing of the past; “modern slavery”, as Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) calls it, must be resolutely fought.

But with the Corona crisis, Groko’s project seems to be on the brink again.

The economic wing of the Union refers to the new situation in the pandemic, in which many entrepreneurs are struggling to survive – “not the right time” for strict regulation, it is said. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Economic Affairs emphasizes “that we are currently in a recession in view of the Corona crisis, with slumps that are the largest in the history of the Federal Republic and that are clearly affecting many companies”.

Can the German economy no longer afford human rights during the crisis?

SPD man Raabe: “We will insist”

The Social Democrats want the law “now more than ever”, as it is called in the SPD parliamentary group. The crisis in particular shows how important sustainability is in retail. “We Social Democrats want to protect the honorable merchant and put the exploiters to a halt so that children can go to school instead of having to toil on plantations and mines,” says Sascha Raabe, development spokesman for the SPD in the Bundestag. “We will insist that the coalition agreement is kept and that the supply chain law comes!”

In the coalition agreement, the Union and the SPD had initially relied on the “voluntary commitment of companies”. If that is not enough, they want to “take legal action at national level” – and also drum up for a binding regulation at EU level. A study by the German government recently revealed that many companies cannot guarantee compliance with minimum social standards in production abroad: According to this, “significantly less than 50 percent” of companies comply with “their corporate duty of care”. Means: You cannot rule out that your products are made by children or by forced labor.

Sascha Raabe (52) has been in the German Bundestag since 2002. Photo: picture alliance

The Social Democrats feel confirmed by the result of the survey, which Development Minister Müller described as “disappointing”. Together with Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), Müller wanted to bring the first “cornerstones” for the supply chain law into the cabinet last Wednesday. However, the matter was adjourned to September 9th. “The talks are still ongoing,” says the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The whole thing is dragging on while the legislative period slowly draws to a close.

In the SPD, Altmaier in particular is criticized as a “brakeman”. Representatives of organizations like the alliance “Initiative Supply Chain Act” see it similarly. They fear that Altmaier could water down the planned regulation under pressure from business associations – with generous exemptions for entrepreneurs or fines that are so low that they remain ineffective. “The law must provide clear sanctions for companies that disregard the rules”, demands Cornelia Füllkrug-Weitzel, the president of “Bread for the World”.

The Union is divided

Business associations, on the other hand, emphasize that complete transparency of the supply chain, for example for coffee beans from the Kenyan plantation to the café in Berlin-Mitte, is hardly feasible. This is also the argument of the head of the “Wirtschaftsweise”, Lars Feld, who sees the “Supply Chain Act” as a threat to Germany as a business location. He looked at the project with “great horror”, he said recently.

This is opposed by an alliance of more than 60 companies, including corporations such as Tchibo and Nestlé, which expressly demand the law – and thus advertise that their products are already “fair” traded.

The Union is divided on the matter. At EU level, many can imagine a “supply chain law”, but less so as a national regulation based on the French or Dutch model.

Volkmar Klein, development policy spokesman for the Union parliamentary group, is one of the skeptics: A “wrongly done supply chain law” could prevent German companies from investing abroad – especially in poorer countries where the money is urgently needed. “There is also a risk that such a law will make it more difficult for companies from the south to penetrate the German market,” says Klein.

His FDP colleague Christoph Hoffmann sees it similarly: “It is to be feared that investments in third and emerging countries will decline if the country goes it alone and the economic situation there will worsen.”

Development Minister Müller wants the law despite the concerns of business people and party colleagues – as is so often the case, the CSU politician is in line with the SPD and the Greens. But other Union people such as Hermann Gröhe, vice-head of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group, are in favor.

In the meantime, it is said from parliamentary circles, the Chancellery has also signaled that Angela Merkel is in favor of the law. As soon as the departmental coordination is completed, it will come to the cabinet, said a government spokeswoman.

The SPD is now hoping for a quick agreement – and wants to put pressure on it. Otherwise, says one from the SPD parliamentary group, the issue of child labor and human rights could also be brought into the election campaign. It is questionable whether the problem with the supply chains will be an election campaign hit in Corona times. It is obvious, however, that there is a public interest in it. In any case, more than 220,000 people have signed the petition for the “Initiative Supply Chain Act”.