Fruit and vegetables are perishable foods, that is, they spoil quickly. Even so, it is not uncommon to buy ‘extra’ quantities so as not to spend the day in the supermarket or the fruit store, so it is difficult to prevent a piece from ending up in the trash. Maybe I didn’t know it, but bananas, strawberries, red fruits… can be frozen. Freezing maintains properties and, on the other hand, helps reduce waste… while representing savings in the domestic economy in this context of rising prices.

“Freezing food does not cause loss of nutrients,” says biologist and nutrition expert Alicia Aguilar. But the list of advantages is longer: they last longer, save time and allow us to store them in portions and in less space. Experts explain the keys to preserving all its properties. A warning when defrosting: do it in the refrigerator, although the vegetables can be boiled directly frozen.

Fruit



As a general rule, we should freeze fruits at the right point of ripeness and without showing any signs of spoiling. You also have to wash and dry them very well and remove the bone.

The ones that can be frozen best. Banana, peeled citrus fruits and red fruits – blueberries, strawberries and blackberries. Other fruits such as pineapple, papaya or mango must be frozen cut into pieces, but they will lose consistency when they defrost, according to the Association of Frozen Food Manufacturers. Blueberries, blackberries or raspberries do not need any prior treatment, they can be stored directly in the freezer, but with citrus fruits the recommendation is to peel them and separate them into segments. Apricots, plums and peaches are best coated with sugar and placed in a rigid container with a squeeze of lemon. All these fruits must be consumed within a period of 11 months.

Those that are not suitable. It is not advisable to freeze the rest of the fruits, unless they are later going to be used to prepare compote, ice cream or juices. For example, apples or pears are always better to freeze in the form of a compote, previously cooked.

Vegetables



How to freeze.. Wash, cut into pieces and blanch the vegetables before freezing them – submerge them in 100 degree water for one to three minutes depending on their more or less hard texture. “And cool them quickly before freezing them,” details Aguilar. «It is a heat treatment to inactivate the enzymes that cause the appearance of abnormal odors, colors and flavors.

In addition, it disables microorganisms, which improves hygienic quality and expels the oxygen that is lodged in the tissues, which reduces oxidation reactions during storage,” says Ángel González, expert in food safety and quality. Only in some specific cases, freezing can reduce the content of some vitamin, such as C, which is very sensitive to changes in temperature.

The last step is to drain well and dry with kitchen paper because if we introduce wet vegetables they would ‘burn’ in the freezer. The optimal way to package them is in a vacuum – if we leave oxygen in it can oxidize them – in airtight bags or in glass containers. And mark the date on which we frozen them.

Those that cannot be frozen. There are some vegetables that are not recommended to freeze, since they cannot withstand low temperatures, and excessive cold affects their smell, flavor and consistency. For example, tomato, cucumber, celery, lettuce or potato.

The ones that hold up best. Peas, leeks, peppers cleaned and free of seeds, zucchini and pumpkin, chard and spinach, artichokes, eggplants, cabbages, cabbages and kale or carrots, among others. Herbs such as parsley can also be frozen without prior cooking – they are cut into small pieces and stored in a container or bag.

Carrots



Peel, wash well and immerse in boiling water (three minutes). They last 9 months frozen.

Asparagus



Scrape the stems, cut them and immerse them in boiling water with lemon juice for a minute. They last 6 months in the freezer.

Chard and spinach



Wash and boil for a minute. One year in the freezer.

Peppers



Wash, remove tail, filaments and seeds and boil for two minutes. Up to 12 months frozen.

Cauliflower



Wash, separate into twigs and immerse in boiling water with lemon juice.

Berries



Wash with very cold water, drain and dry well. Freeze whole. They last 11 months.

Banana, papaya, mango, pineapple…



In pieces and the banana sprinkled with a little lemon.