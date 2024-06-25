Home page World

Lose weight without sweating or giving up anything. That’s the promise of a TikTok trend that’s even being promoted by experts. But what’s the truth behind the bread trick?

Munich – Many people associate weight loss with intensive training and strict diets. But there are also weight loss trends that promise that the pounds will melt away without much effort. One method that is popular on platforms like TikTok seems particularly tempting: Eating frozen bread is said to help Lose weight help. An expert explains in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA on what to think of the method.

Losing weight is easy, that’s the promise of a method that’s trending on TikTok. But how effective is the weight loss trick with frozen bread? © ReaLiiaxI/MAGO Screenshot TikTok

Losing weight with frozen bread: Diet method is trending on TikTok and is supported by experts

A simple search on social media is enough to see that there might be something to the so-called bread trick. Even experts are speaking out about the weight-loss trend. This includes the US doctor and nutrition expert Amy Shah, who explains in a TikTok video: “It’s real science. You take bread and freeze it at least overnight. Then you take a slice and toast it like normal.”

According to Shah, freezing converts the starch in bread into resistant starch. This is harder for the enzymes in the digestive tract to break down, which also makes it harder for the cells to access the sugars bound in the starch. Nutritionist Duane Mellor confirms this in a critical Contribution to the diet trend. It could prevent insulin levels from spiking after eating, reduce hunger and thus help people lose weight.

Not only other doctors on the platform support the assumption that previously frozen bread can have a positive effect on the body through the altered blood sugar reaction. There are also scientific studies, including a study from 2008 that provide evidence for the bread trick.

Is eating frozen bread really a good way to lose weight? Experts take a critical view of the trend

But can the trick with frozen bread really help you lose weight? Nutritionist Peggy Schöne talks to IPPEN.MEDIA critical of the supposed miracle cure: “The effect on weight loss has been investigated in studies, but I am not convinced. In principle, I think it is advisable to look at weight loss in a complex way and to take all relevant points into account and to offer an individual solution,” she says.

Schöne does not believe that simply freezing bread is enough to make the pounds melt away. “In order to lose weight, a deficit of around 500 kcal per day must be created and this is not achieved by simply converting carbohydrates into resistant starch, but much more easily by an overall smart choice of food with lots of protein, little fat and lots of Vegetables“, she explains. The The 30:30:30 method is also viewed critically by experts in terms of sustainable weight loss eyed.

“Real problem” lies elsewhere – Other factors more important than frozen bread alone

The Federal Center for Nutrition (BZfE) is also of the opinion that frozen bread plays little role in losing weight. Especially if little importance is otherwise placed on a balanced diet. Schöne agrees: “If you look at the toppings instead of the bread, you quickly see where the real problem lies. Fatty sausage, cheese and lots of butter have a negative impact on the overall calorie balance.” She recommends eating healthy carbohydrates such as oatmeal in the morning and avoiding carbohydrate-containing foods as much as possible in the evening.

Schöne also emphasizes: “Resistant starch is not a new invention, but was previously simply referred to as pre-cooking. Resistant starch is created by cooling rice, potatoes and other filling side dishes. That’s why I think meal prep is a better option than the bread trick.”

If you still don’t want to do without frozen bread, you should bake it yourself to avoid additives that are often contained in ready-made mixes and dough blanks. “A long dough preparation can have a positive effect on digestibility and achieves the same effect,” she adds. study has shown that industrially produced, frozen bread has no positive effects. Whether homemade, from a bakery or discount store, frozen bread has one advantage in any case: it lasts longer. (jm)