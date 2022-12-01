However, what no Tunisian wanted happened: Antoine Griezmann scored the equalizing goal for Les Bleus. Immediately afterwards, the Tunisian national team took the kick from midfield and the referee Matthew Conger it signaled the end of the match, the Águilas de Cártago losing their great triumph in the last breath.

Therefore, the discussion is not about the legality or not of the goal, since the offside is correctly signalled; the controversy arises from the fact that the goal was annulled after resuming the game and, to make matters worse, with the game over.