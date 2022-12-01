The last bars of Tunisia – France They were, to say the least, moved and controversial. It seemed that the Africans took the upper hand by beating the reigning champion and died killing in Qatarsince a goal from Australia a Denmark It deprived them of advancing the phase.
However, what no Tunisian wanted happened: Antoine Griezmann scored the equalizing goal for Les Bleus. Immediately afterwards, the Tunisian national team took the kick from midfield and the referee Matthew Conger it signaled the end of the match, the Águilas de Cártago losing their great triumph in the last breath.
When it seemed that everything was going to be like this, the referee hurriedly approached the screen of the VAR. Seconds later, Conger annulled the mattress striker’s goal due to an illegal position (offside). The surprise was huge and Tunisia thus achieved a bitter victory against the champions.
However, things may not stay that way, since the French Football Federation (FFF) began processing yesterday Thursday night a formal complaint to the FIFA (they have 24 hours after the end of the match to do so), since they consider that Griezmann’s goal was unfairly cancelled.
The FFF relies on what is included in the regulations published by the International Football Association Board (IFAB)the body that defines the rules of soccer worldwide: “If the game has been resumed after being stopped, the referee can only go to the VAR in case of mistaken identity or offense punishable by exclusion (violence, spitting, biting, hurtful, rude or abusive words or acts)“.
Therefore, the discussion is not about the legality or not of the goal, since the offside is correctly signalled; the controversy arises from the fact that the goal was annulled after resuming the game and, to make matters worse, with the game over.
Without a doubt it will be one of the talks these days. Although the final result will not alter the order of the Group Dwe will be waiting to know if FIFA takes action on the matter since, with the regulations in hand, the goal should not have gone down from the scoreboard.
