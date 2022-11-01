The possibility of a F1 Grand Prix in Barranquilla it exists, but many conditions must be met for it to be real eventually in 2024 or beyond.

Formula 1 in Barranquilla?

“The worst thing that could happen to this project is for the National Government to get involved,” told EL TIEMPO Ricardo Morales, president of the Automobile Club of Colombia (representative of the FIAS in Colombia) and senior manager in various positions of the Federation worldwide.

“Colombia does not put a weight on this process. Barranquilla should do some works and adjustments to the track to a lesser extent in proportion to the investment of all this assembly “he stressed.

If neither the Government nor the city should put up the colossal sum of money, estimated at 110 million dollars per date according to what is known in a very precise way that the last Grand Prix of Mexico cost, and that counting on the fact that there is the track, which does not happen in Barranquilla, the proposal clears up many latent concerns, since it is reduced to a business of foreign investors in the country that would have the income from advertising and worldwide diffusion.



This is a project for ten races in which FOM (Formula One Management), which is the operational and commercial company of Liberty Media, owner of the commercial and promotional part of F1 and several foreign businessmen interested in the business, put the silver and sign the commitment with the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation), an entity that, once the rights, operational and technical guarantees of a stage have been satisfied, assumes sporting control and incorporates it into the world calendar.

The visit a couple of days ago by the CEO of the FOM, Stefano Domenicali, to Barranquilla, in transit from Mexico to Brazil, where the next valid World Cup is taking place, once again put the issue on the table, which is being evaluated without there are commitments or approvals. It is a business in exploration, since obviously the entrepreneurs have a commercial interest that the development and possibilities of the city must supply to make it profitable.

On the occasion of his visit, Domenicali told the English outlet L’Express F1 that at the moment the calendar is blocked at 24 races per year and complete for 2023, but that new alternatives are being explored and there is the possibility that some present scenarios will be withdrawn. . Among the candidates is South Africa, which already had F1 at the Kyalami circuit. The teams have expressed their rejection of a championship of more than 24 valid ones and Domenicali said that “the current calendar is very attractive and therefore there is a queue of people who want to promote F1 around the world, but there is a limit that we must combine with the FIA.”

“It is a project,” said the mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, in L’Express. “We do not want to create false expectations, but we are in the fight. If it is achieved, it would be for 2024 or 2025. There are two semi-urban layouts seen.”

