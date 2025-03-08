Can flamenco shake your machismo? New Ortiz believes that “flamenco has a debt to women”

It is one of the recurring matters when talking about the genre: Is flamenco macho? Are your sung messages? For the writer and researcher José Luis Ortiz Nuevo (Archidona, Málaga, 1948) there is no doubt that there is any of that. “Machismo is obvious and omnipresent, and the sad thing is that this aspect is not studied enough.” But also, he wants to believe, another flamenco is possible. For example, the one he proposes in his new book, In my body I command (Renaissance), a sheave of letters that try to uncheck the patriarchal contents of yesteryear and show the woman in tune with the times.

The author recalls that in one of the last shows he created, The magnificent sevenI started from a fandango engraved by Manolo Caracol who prayed: “My knife I nailed/ because she cheated on me with another./ When she died she was/ suddenly I remembered/ that I also cheated her.” As he remembers, “when Caracolo sings that, one of his jalers says an ‘oleeeee’ that he feels perfectly that it is not for singing, but for the statement that he has been charged for bad. In the songbook of the 20s and 30s there is that constant, that of the bad woman, the mother there is nothing more than one already found you in the street. And they still sing letters like that. ”

Another manifestation of flamenco machismo in the opinion of Ortiz Nuevo is how frowned that the woman was dedicated to the show. “You have a singing son and the people, but how many talented girls have been lost to be a singer or dancers because the father has forbidden him, fearful of telling him everything? There were also many husbands who allowed the wife to sing for them, but never for the public. Piriñaca becomes professional just because she stays a widow, with seven children, since the husband never consent to sing away from home. And the same did the Maera, the husband of hope, that of Triana Pura, who was not an abuser, but a man of his time. It should be remembered that this was a fun for young mans, some liked the song, but others used it as an excuse to get into a room to handle a lady of life. All of that has to study and review it. ”

From Pastora to Caracol

At the other extreme, the case of Pastora Pavón, the girl of the combs, is often used as an example of female emancipation that would deny that patriarchal tyranny among the flamingos. “Pastora is the exception confirming the rule,” says Ortiz Nuevo. “It is a tremendous fortress, the empowered woman for her value unusual. However, you have to overcome an abuse when she is a child, and with 12 or 13 years they put her to sing because her brother Arturo is with a drunkenness that does not stand up. It begins to be exploited from a very young age. ”

The examples of the contrary, of male domination, abound, however. ORTIZ NEW APPOINTMENT BETWEEN THEM Embrujothe film starring the aforementioned Manolo Caracol, “which is an extraordinary portrait of absolute machismo, although Caracol does not realize, he is not aware that he is playing that role. Let us not forget that, as the press said then, the singer, being a young man from a bullfighter uncle, went to a Cádiz tolerance house to celebrate a triumph and ended up hitting fire to a prostitute who had previously sprinkled with a bottle of whiskey. They had to go out the roofs. ”

“The woman who has triumphed in Flamenco has been with great effort and bravery,” continues the writer. “Now I am investigating a beautiful gypsy from Carolina, Custody Romero, the Venus of Bronze (1904-1964), who becomes dancing when his father dies young, cattle, and is an intelligent person, self-taught. Another case of talent that has to make its way in a world of men. ”

Female nature

Fortunately, something is changing in flamenco: the new interpreters are set aside the most squeaky letters for their sexist or violent content. “Now you didn’t see that issue. So society was in something else. Today, the woman’s role is different. But to reach equality there is still a stretch, it is not yet fully admitted. It is enough to take a visual to the stage, where there is still a mostly male presence, especially in the song and do not say on the guitar, where it endures the topic that the woman has no strength, as if the touch were a weightlifting of weights. ”

Ortiz Nuevo believes that “Flamenco has a debt to women, in fact I think that the deep nature of this music is feminine, as feminine seems to communicate a deep feeling aloud: that in everyday life is done by women. Men do not talk that we are in love, or that we feel alone. We do not cry, and a part of the song is crying, the plea, the regret. In a catastrophe, the first thing that is heard are the screams of women, and in the loving intimacy of the equal room. That leads me to think that flamenco is feminine. And who sings Nanas, the closest song? Women, too. ”

Taboos and abuses

For the author, a problem of contemporary flamenco related to machismo is “to repeat classic lyrics that are associated with a certain music. What I intend is to make an attention call to stop learning the cantes with old letters, such as those that sang Pastora, the pearl or the pack. I usually say that the flamingos who work less are the singers, who do not look for new lyrics, are accommodations. ”

On the other hand, it cannot be neglected that “in society there are taboos that are not touched, but it must be said and condemned, and demand from the political authority and the gypsy associations that are pronounced. Because it is an outrage that continues to exist rites such as the handkerchief to certify the virginity of the young gypsies, which is also a Castilian and non -gypsy custom, and it is an irredental machismo signal, to sell as a mare to those that are most worth. It is an abominable residue that should be prohibited in the Criminal Code. Most of the time it will be false, but the figure itself is delznable and improper of a modern society. ”

At the moment, Ortiz Nuevo wanted to contribute his grain of sand with these letters that aspire, he says, “to sneak into the repertoires and sing, as Manuel Machado wanted, without knowing who they belong to.”