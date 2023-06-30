a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader in which he says: I filed a case of a check without balance against a person, and the owner of the check was arrested, but he came out on bail, and I am required to pay a value of five percent in order to file a civil claim case so that the execution judgment is issued against the defendant, but I do not have this required amount Are there other solutions to claim my right?

the answer:

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

The check that is bounced from the drawee bank because there is no balance in accordance with the applicable law, according to which an executive file is registered directly with the execution court, and the execution judge issues an executive formula on it, and then executive measures are taken against the issuer of the check, whether seizure of his funds, seizure, summons, travel ban, and so on. Of the procedures according to the results of the inquiries from the concerned authorities.

In the event that the execution applicant is unable to pay the registration fees for the check execution file, a request to postpone the fees until execution is submitted, and a bank account statement for a period of six months with an insufficient balance for the value of the fees is attached to the application. This was mentioned with the request to postpone the fees, noting that in this case the central bank is inquired about whether or not there is a bank account in the name of the execution applicant, and upon approval of the postponement of the fees, the file is registered and the execution procedures are initiated, and the court is entitled to the fees from the execution amounts paid by the executor against him.

Another question from a reader:

I have a bounced check against a company, and the company closed down, but the owners opened a company with a new name. Can I collect the bounced check from them?

the answer

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif answers by saying: Regarding the bounced check, the check execution file is registered in the name of the company and the authorized signatory according to the bank’s statement, but first it is necessary to view the check and the returned letter to ensure that the conditions for execution of checks are met.

