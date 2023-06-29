Of Conrad Carbucicchio

The appearance of abnormal beats is common and does not in itself constitute a pathological condition: only in a minority of cases can they be a sign of a heart problem and become a cause for concern

I am a 20 year old boy and I would like to understand if extrasystoles during any physical activity are dangerous or not. I don’t practice sports but it happens to me sometimes, under psycho-physical stress when my heart accelerates, to perceive extrasystoles. I had a resting electrocardiogram (ECG) and a ColorDoppler echocardiogram, which were normal, apart from negligible tricuspid and mitral regurgitation. Do I have to worry?

The appearance of anomalous beats, precisely extrasystoles, is a very common occurrence and does not in itself constitute a pathological condition: it is minor heart rhythm disturbances which are mostly part of the normal activity of the heart. Only in a minority of cases extrasystoles (atrial or ventricular) they can be a sign of a heart problem and, even more rarely, become a cause for concern. Sometimes a certain individual predisposition can represent a favorable factor, but without this corresponding to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. You started off on the right foot: to verify the state of health of the heart, the ECG at rest and the echocardiogram are in fact indispensable tests for obtaining a good report card; a stress test and a 24-hour Holter dynamic ECG will help the cardiologist to clarify your condition even better and understand if it actually extrasystoles are not just the physiological response to the wear and tear of modern life (and as such completely harmless).