According to scientific studies they increase (mainly atrial ones) in case of gastroesophageal reflux, hiatal hernia or forms of irritable colon

I am 26 years old and have been suffering from ventricular extrasystoles for 7 months. I have no family history of heart disease. I did many tests (Ecg, echocardiocolor Doppler, Holter, stress test), all with negative results. My cardiologist prescribed bisoprolol. For a good period the extrasystoles disappeared completely. Now they’re back, with reflux, heartburn, nausea and pain in the pit of the stomach: in short, everything as before, but the extrasystoles are less intense.

Cardiologists say that a benign extrasystole coming from the stomach: is it possible that the latter causes heart problems?

Fabrizio Tundo

Department of Arrhythmology, Monzino Cardiology Center, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Ventricular extrasystoles are a very phenomenon common, even at a very young age and in the absence of cardiac pathology. one has been hypothesized direct correlation between heart rhythm and gastrointestinal disturbances. We have scientific evidence, in particular of an increase in extrasystoles (mainly atrial per) in the case of gastroesophageal reflux, hiatal hernia or forms of irritable bowel. The esophagus, in addition to having a close anatomical contiguity with the posterior wall of the left atrium of the heart, shares part of the parasympathetic innervation (neurovegetative system).

Gastrocardiac syndrome, symptoms A’inflammation of the esophagusfor gastric acid reflux since cardia (lower esophageal sphincter), been crelated to the finding of signs of inflammation, including cardiac inflammation (myocarditis

), which in turn can stimulate extrasystoles or even forms of atrial fibrillation. Even the activation of the neurovegetative system can favor the onset of arrhythmias in some cases. There is then an indirect correlation, decidedly more frequent, in which there is no causal relationship between the gastric disturbance and the occurrence of extrasystoles, but both phenomena coexist at the same time because they are stimulated by the same trigger, i.e. the stress. Moreover the disturbance caused by gastric symptoms can in turn increase stress and the onset of heart ailments which, although benign, arouse concern, contributing to further increase stress in a vicious circle that worsens symptoms and quality of life.

Balanced diet Having ruled out serious heart problems, the first thing to do is to calm down. If one already follows balanced diet, with reduction of the most irritating foods or foods that promote refluxI would discuss with your doctor the intake of a gastric protector (proton pump inhibitor) for a few months to reduce or resolve gastric symptoms. If the extrasystoles persist, it may be appropriate to modify the cardiological therapy, replacing the bisoprolol with a more specific antiarrhythmic drug, subject to re-evaluation by an arrhythmologist.