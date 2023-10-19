In principle, electrical devices do not affect pacemakers at all as long as they do not leak, that is, they do not have, for example, a frayed cable. I had a patient who didn’t have a pacemaker, it was a defibrillator, but every time he opened his garage door he gave him a shock. Defibrillators are also implanted in the chest and can perform the same function as pacemakers, detecting that the heartbeat is slow and increasing its frequency, but their main function is to control tachycardia. malignantThat is, if the heart goes too fast and puts life at risk, these devices are capable of forcing the heart muscle to recover its normal rhythm. In the case of my patient, what happened with his garage door was that there was a short circuit and when he touched the opening button an electrical impulse was produced that my patient did not notice, but his defibrillator did and that is why he gave a small discharge.

So the first answer to your question is that, if we talk only about electrical devices, when their operation is correct, there is no interference with pacemakers or defibrillators. But we are talking about electrical appliances.

Where interference can occur is with electromagnetic devices, that is, if the device in question has a powerful magnet. Some commonly used devices that are electromagnetic, that is, they have magnets, are, for example, induction cooktops and wireless chargers for mobile phones (those that do not plug in), among other commonly used devices. These types of devices can have a magnetic field so powerful that it is detected by pacemakers or defibrillators. This is the explanation why people who have a pacemaker implanted do not go under the magnetic arches at airports, because they could confuse the pacemaker.

What happens if the pacemaker mistakes an electrical or electromagnetic signal for a heart malfunction? The pacemaker may interpret that the heart is beating spontaneously and inhibit itself (not stimulate the heart muscle to contract). The consequences of this will depend on the reason why the pacemaker was implanted and the characteristics of the patient. If the person has a spontaneous heart rhythm, this will probably not cause any symptoms (or a slight dizziness). On the contrary, if the pacemaker has been placed because that person has a blockage and does not have their own heart rhythm, when the device detects this electromagnetic interference, it acts as if it were the heart that sent that impulse (it is believed that it is its own rhythm). ), does not provide the necessary stimulation and the person wearing it may lose consciousness. That is why you have to be careful with electromagnetic interference.

All people who have a pacemaker implanted are given an instruction book, it is called the pacemaker book, which explains how to take care of the maintenance of the device and among those recommendations is the management of possible electromagnetic interferences and what they can and cannot do. And there is a manual which has been published by the Spanish Society of Cardiology, which also answers all these questions. In addition, each commercial brand of pacemaker has information on its website that answers all these questions about possible interference. But in general, it is quite easy to avoid these interferences. For example, I tell my patients who have pacemakers that if they already have an induction cooker, do not change it, they just need to be careful not to get too close to the hob when cooking.

Elena Arbelo She is a cardiologist at the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona, ​​coordinator of the Genetic Cardiac Diseases and Sudden Arrhythmic Death and Quality and Safety Unit of the Institut Clínic Cardiovascular of the same hospital; She is the European coordinator of Thematic Area 1 (Hereditary Arrhythmias and Syndromes Associated with Sudden Death) of the European Reference Network for Rare, Low Prevalence and Complex Heart Diseases (ERN GUARD-Heart).

