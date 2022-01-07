The future of Edwin cardona It is one of the novels of the pass market, in Argentina and Colombia. And the last chapter could be about to be written.

The creative is in Medellín, waiting for official announcements, which would already be well advanced in Mexico, where Xolos de Tijuana would have endorsed Racing, a team that wants the Antioqueño for the Argentine League and for the South American Cup.

“Few details are missing. Negotiations are changing and more when he was close to Nacional, it seems that everything has already been agreed with Racing. 90 percent closed, minimal details are missing. It is very close,” said journalist Tomás Dávila, from ESPN.

Key hours

Atlético Nacional has been attentive to the negotiations, as it had the objective of being able to sign at the wheel. It was known that the lcub purslane waited until Thursday night for a definition from Cardona, but everything indicates that his response was positive in favor of the Argentine club.

The other great national objective is to confirm Gio Moreno, who would arrive from China. The president of the club himself, Emilio Gutiérrez, confirmed the negotiations by both players in dialogue with El Colombiano.

“All the players who had a good past at Atlético Nacional and who today enjoy a good present, as are both cases, will always be valid options. But we prefer not to speculate and only talk about situations when they materialize. These cases are not the exception “, He said.

From Argentina it is reported that everything is resolved and the only thing missing is Cardona’s signature so that he can travel and join the preseason of the Avellaneda team, but we will have to wait until the club confirms it.

