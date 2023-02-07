Despite this, the researchers explain that earthquake prediction is possible by specialists, while they have conducted many studies on the infrastructure and have come up with many ways in which earthquakes can be predicted.
And researchers stressed that there is still a lot of work that humanity must do, because the current measurement tools are not yet sensitive enough.
Rasheed Jumaa, in charge of monitoring networks at the National Center for Geophysics of the National Council for Scientific Research, says:
- Predicting earthquakes is out of the question from a scientific point of view, and endeavoring to predict an earthquake a few seconds in advance requires enormous resources.
- An earthquake is a sudden event.
- Predicting is difficult, but it is possible to prepare for the disaster, through awareness, in order to reduce the risks as much as possible.
- Earthquake is a natural element of life on Earth, without which there would be no mountains.
- Aftershocks mostly occur after a major earthquake or mainshock, therefore, what comes after them is not conducive to making meaningful predictions.
- What was rumored about a Dutch “researcher” predicting the earthquake was, in fact, within “public talk”, because the Middle East region is already known for earthquakes.
- Observing seismic faults in some logics provides a general picture of the possibility of earthquakes, but it does not help to anticipate the disaster on a specific or imminent date, for example.
