The cancellation of the fair this year fills the future of the great gaming event par excellence with unknowns.

Last week we came across one of those news stories that are hard for any industry journalist to digest: there will be no E3 2022. After several weeks of rumors about its celebration, the organization confirmed its cancellation hoping to be able to regroup to return with more strength this coming year. . We are like this with a see you later and not a goodbye, but the doubts with the once great video game fair are strong.

the celebration of everything we love about this worldloscabezonesAs we told you, there were already those who were quite incredulous about the future of the Los Angeles event even before the cancellation of E3 2020 due to the pandemic. And with the Covid-19, digital broadcasts such as Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest have taken on great prominence, already being one of the great events of the summer. Thus, the debate is served: Is E3 mortally wounded or is there still a chance to come back in a big way?

According to 68% of the users of the magazine yes, the gaming industry still needs a great place to meet. “It is the most exciting event To many players, it’s not just a place to advertise new games. It is like the celebration of everything that we like about this world,” says Loscabezones. That “magic cannot be compared to anything,” says Molelizaj, asking for another great event to replace it in case the ESA finally gives up its celebration .

On DiscordEikeSH also recalls the successful attendance of the last editions in Los Angeles. “I don’t understand why it would be different now”he exposes, explaining that his celebration does not have to cancel other types of presentations.

Despite everything, more than 30% of readers do think that the time has come to evolve towards other types of coverage. “Xbox announces a live show and it will have the same viewers as at E3,” says Seifu, thus justifying the little need for the large companies in the sector to join these great annual events.

We will have to be attentive to next year to know how E3 recovers after several years of absence. What is clear is that other events will be sought this course, with companies such as THQ Nordic confirming large broadcasts for the summer, where the traditional PC Gaming Show among others will not be lacking.

