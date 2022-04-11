from Roberto Boffi

Not just cancers, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Smoking among the scientifically certain causes of 25 different diseases and the list of health damage caused by tobacco

After about ten years as a heavy smoker I am about to become a father and I decided to try to quit. I switched to electronic cigarettes (almost entirely), but I would like to understand what are the real risks associated with e-cig. And specifically, true as the andrologist told me that they also affect erectile dysfunction?

He answers Roberto Boffipulmonologist, head of Pneumology and the Anti-smoking Center of the National Cancer Institute of Milan

Recently, one has caused a sensation US research, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine and then commented favorably in an editorial in the leading trade journal Nature Reviews Urology. Although e-cigarettes are commonly perceived as less harmful than traditional cigarettes, the study researchers observed that many of the new devices on the market, together with the concentrations of high-nicotine liquids currently available, can actually provide our bodies with levels of even higher nicotine than classic cigarettes. This study highlighted a new finding that the use of e-cigarettes could have serious implications for men’s sexual health. See also What are skin ulcers and why they should not be underestimated

Data on erectile dysfunction The prevalence of erectile dysfunction in their sample (as many as 13,000 adult males, aged between 20 and 65 years) ranged from 10% in subjects with no history of cardiovascular disease to 20% in the complete sample: well, men of both groups who used e-cigarettes daily were however more than twice as likely to report having erectile dysfunction than those who had never used e-cigarettes. The users of e-cigarettes should therefore be informed of the possible association between their use and erectile dysfunction, concluded the authors of the study. of Milan, this scientific discovery has stimulated me two profound reflections, which I would like to share with you.

Toxic substances First of all, the confirmation that electronic cigarettes (which let us remember first of all cigarettes, not a game) are not at all harmless, neither for those who use them nor for those close to them: already from our studies in the laboratory of National Cancer Institute, created with the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, had shown how the aerosol of e-cigs released significant quantities of heavy metals (even 4 times more nickel than traditional cigarettes) and other toxic and carcinogenic substances such as, acrolein and formaldehyde respectively. Therefore, the use of these devices that we are seeing spreading in public places (after 19 years from the approval of the Sirchia law, is it not time to update it to the evolution of times and fashions?) And among young people (even if in theory the their sale to minors would not be allowed) I think it would impose to run for cover as soon as possible. See also J&J vaccine and small vessel vasculitis, new Ema warning

Raise the price of tobacco As a second aspect of the question, the observation of the substantial difference between a broad and serious health policy strategy for prevention, which fully enhances its profound ethical and, why not, economic value (first of all with a significant increase in the cost of packages of cigarettes, better if aimed at a purpose tax in support of the prevention of smoking and the treatment of smoking-related diseases) and shortcuts that are only apparently successful such as the advice from a doctor to use e-cigs. This choice which, although practicable in particular situations of subjects with little motivation for a total and definitive cessation, as well as in the exclusive relationship between doctor and patient, should not be seen by us health professionals as a real victory, but only as a defeat, perhaps a little less painful.