Of Antonio Clavenna

I am 44 years old and I am in the seventh week of pregnancy: I have been taking citalopram for two years for anxiety problems. Since I’ve been pregnant I’ve decreased the dose from seven to five drops a day, for fear of harming the fetus. Also, after taking the drug, I sometimes feel dizzy in the last few months. Can I continue the therapy or are there risks to the child’s health?

He answers Antonio ClavennaHead of Developmental Epidemiology Laboratory, Mario Negri Institute, Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

Studies on the safety in pregnancy of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressants (SSRI, class to which the citalopram) have not reached conclusive results. Some studies have observed an increased risk of malformations, in particular of heart defects, which has not been confirmed by other analyses. In any case, it is estimated that the likelihood of heart abnormalities in the newborn following the use of antidepressants in pregnancy is a maximum of 2%, slightly higher than the frequency (1%) with which they are observed in newborns, regardless of drug exposure during pregnancy. It would therefore be a matter of a small increase in risk. See also Covid in Italy, today's bulletin 5 January: 189,109 new cases and 231 deaths

If taken in the second half of pregnancy, antidepressants may increase the risk of persistent pulmonary hypertension in the newborn. Also in this case these are inconclusive results and a very low risk (the frequency with which the disease appears is 2-3 cases per thousand newborns). It must be considered that even anxiety disorders, if not adequately treated, can have a negative impact on pregnancy and, in some cases, the possible risks due to antidepressant drugs are less than the benefits for the well-being of the mother and the fetus. Any assessment of the therapy should be made by the treating physician and gynecologist. I advise you to contact them also if you have any doubts about the symptoms you feel after taking the drug and I recommend that you follow their instructions.