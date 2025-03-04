In these strange times in which a few days we are already in spring and others however they return us to the winter cold, respiratory, joint and dermal diseases occur quite frequently. Dogs, in the image and likeness of people, can feel cold, especially those of small breeds, short fur, puppies and older dogs. In these changing days, it is recommended to adjust the routines of walk and promote the exercise inside.

From Purina they release the following issues: Can dogs cold? Can dogs get to humans? Can dogs take the flu? Dogs did not remedy in the same way as humans and neither can the cold virus that cause symptoms in humans.

Care with the canine flu

However, dogs can contract infections by flu virus that cause symptoms similar to those of a cold, such as sneezing and congestion. And, in the same way that we do not infect them, these ‘dog colds’ are not contagious for us either. If the human socio has a cold or cough, it is possible that he is concerned to convey the disease to his dog, but do not worry about it because this is not possible. Dogs are not affected by the common cold virus that infects humans. Dogs cannot suffer the same type of influenza as humans, but they can get canine flu.

The symptoms are relatively similar to those of the flu in humans, but they have a different cause. Your dog may experience the following: sneezing, nasal secretion, cough, lethargy, lack of appetite and fever. The canine flu is easily transmitted between dogs once they have been exposed to the disease and, according to Pets Web MD, if your dog is exposed to an infected dog, the possibilities of contracting it are very high.









Although humans cannot spread with the canine flu, if you have been in contact with an infected dog, there is the possibility that you transmit it to your dog. The canine flu can survive a few minutes on the skin, but until one day in the clothes. If you are close to an infected dog, make sure you change your clothes before seeing other dogs and wash it.

Sudden temperature drop

Time changes and temperature drop, protecting cold and humidity dogs becomes a priority to guarantee their well -being and health. It is shown that respiratory, joint and dermal diseases are more common at this time of year, being some of the most common:

Infectious tracheobronchitis (cough of the kennels)

The canine muffle (in puppies)

Fungal skin infections

In the words of Ana Ramirez for ABC pets, Kivet’s veterinary technical director, “our hairy, just like us, can feel cold, so it is important to protect them from humidity, rain or snow.” -And adds- «It is not a matter of tastes or trends; The cold can seriously affect your health, especially in certain risk groups.

What dogs do you need more protection?

Although all dogs can be affected by low temperatures, there are some that require special attention.

Small breeds and short fur dogs such as chihuahuas or greyhounds, for example, are especially vulnerable because their mantle does not provide them with the necessary thermal insulation against cold and moisture. This is because its fur, unlike that of races adapted to cold climates, lacks sufficient density and length to retain body heat.

Puppies and older dogs have a limited thermoregulation capacity. In the case of the youngest, their organism has not yet fully developed the mechanisms that allow them to maintain a stable body temperature. In senior dogs, aging causes a decrease in this capacity, in addition to suffering joint ailments that are aggravated with the cold.

Nor should dogs suffer from chronic diseases, especially those related to the respiratory system or the locomotor system. In these cases, exposure to cold can aggravate its symptoms or even trigger more serious complications. “The shelter clothes have to be comfortable and should be used in justified situations, since otherwise it can be counterproductive,” warns Ana Ramírez, highlighting the importance of choosing garments that do not restrict the mobility of the dog or cause it discomfort.

Maximum observation

Ana Ramírez insistently recommends “observing the behavior of the dog; If he trembles, he looks for refuge in warm places or shows stiffness when walking or similar, it is likely to need additional protection against cold ». As every time the weather is warmer, even in times that are supposed to be cold, moisture increases. This can cause inflammations such as otitis and even joint pain or osteoarthritis. At the same time, it can affect your behavior, making it more apathetic or less energetic than normal.

In fact, in humans, there is SAD (Sesasonal Affective Disorder), a seasonal affective disorder that is also replicated in our pets and justifies this change in behavior. At present, in the same month, we find temperatures contrasts that cause their immune system to weaken, taking colds. In addition, this change in temperatures has caused the migration of flies and mosquitoes that did not exist in Spain before, carrying parasites such as Gusocs (eye and heart worms) that transmit the diseases Thelazia and Dirofilaria. The worm of the eye can generate conjunctivitis or temporary blindness to your furry. The heart can cause heart failure and even the death of the animal.

Not just dresses

Protect dogs from cold is not limited only to dressing them with proper clothes; It is also important to adjust your daily routine to minimize the risks associated with low temperatures. The walks, for example, should be scheduled in the warmer hours of the day, avoiding the first hours of the morning or nights, when the cold is more intense. In addition, it is advisable to reduce the duration of these walks in the days of extreme temperatures, although maintaining the frequency so that the dog can perform their needs and exercise. Inside the house, activities that maintain the active and stimulated dog can be encouraged.

Interactive games, smell exercises or small interior agility circuits are excellent options to release energy without exposing themselves to cold. On the other hand, if the dog gets wet during a walk in the rain or snow, it is essential to dry it well when returning home, paying special attention to the legs, the abdomen and the ears. This not only prevents colds, but also the appearance of fungi or skin irritations due to moisture.

Dog curiosities

Although many think that dogs are naturally prepared to support the cold, the truth is that they can also suffer hypothermia, a potentially serious condition if it is not detected in time. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), hypothermia in dogs can manifest with tremors, drowsiness, muscle stiffness and even in extreme cases, failures in vital organs.

In addition, although some Nordic races are genetically adapted to cold climates, most domestic dogs are not prepared to resist extreme temperatures for long periods. Even dogs with a double fur layer may need extra protection if they are prolonged to cold, especially if they live in urban environments where wind and humidity intensify thermal sensation.

Another curiosity is that the fashion of dressing pets with garments similar to those of humans gained popularity in the early nineteenth century in Great Britain, when Princess Victoria, heiress to the throne, began to wear her Cocker Spaniel with models that replicated those of royalty. During that century, animal fashion was surprisingly profitable within the world of crafts.

Temperature mismatch affects its metabolism, behavior and even eating habits.

The cough of the kennel, also known as canine infectious respiratory disease, previously canine infectious tracheobronchitis, is an infection of the upper respiratory tract that affects dogs. It is a disease of acute appearance, located on the airways and produced by several infectious agents between which they stand out: the bronchiseptic bordettella, the type 2 Parainfluenza. How do you contract? Clinical signs usually appear between 3 and 10 days, post contact with a dog with this disease and is usually disseminated through cough or sneezing. It can also be contracted if food or water dishes are shared that have had contact with an affected animal.

What is the canine muffle?

The canine or relaxper moquillo, is an infectious disease of viral origin of high morbidity and mortality for domestic dogs. The muffin mainly affects respiratory and digestive devices, although in advanced cases it also affects the nervous system. Symptoms? High fever and general discomfort. Gastrointestinal problems such as vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration.

Respiratory symptoms such as nasal secretion, tonsillitis and pneumonia. Central nerve alterations such as cramps, blindness and muscle tremor. The canine muffin vaccine is included in a combined vaccine that also protects dogs against some other common canine viruses. This vaccine is considered “essential” and is recommended for all dogs.