Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on suspicion of drugs link. Bollywood’s drug connection surfaced during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Now many big actors are surrounded in this case. Deepika is being questioned today. Many people have a question in their mind will they be arrested? ETimes talked to some big legal experts on this.

WhatsApp chat has very little value: Majeed Memon

Senior Legal Expert Majit Memon says the Narcotics and Psychotropic Act (NDPS) is a strict law. The NCB has several investigative powers. As far as Deepika’s case is concerned, she can be questioned as a witness or as an accused. WhatsApp chat has very little value in this case. It is also important to know that he played an important role in giving drugs to others or only took drugs himself. Many people take drugs, it can become a minor issue.

It is too early to think about Deepika’s arrest: Hitesh Jain

Another legal expert Hitesh Jain says, prima facie only evidence of wrongdoing has been found and it needs to be investigated, that’s why he has been summoned. At the moment, the only thing I can say is that apart from their WhatsApp chat, the statements made by people against them will be questioned. It is too early to think about Deepika’s arrest. Even if it happens, it will be under section 20 of NDPS and right now we do not even know what material is against them.

Deepika cannot be charged under NDPS Act: Rizwan Merchant

Law expert Rizwan Merchant has taken the cases of several Bollywood syllabus. He says, Riya and Deepika’s cases are quite different. Riya is charged with taking narcotics substances and paying them. There is no charge on Deepika. The WhatsApp chat between Deepika and Karisma can be taken as evidence, it does not prove anything more than this. One person messaged another received. The chat is from 2017. The NCB will not be able to claim to have recovered narcotics substance on it. Even if Deepika accepts this chat, she will not come under the NDPS Act. They cannot be charged any more than consumption. You may have to go to a maximum rehab or detox center.

