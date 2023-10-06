Cúcuta Deportivo It experienced one of the worst moments in its history in 2020, when Dimayor disaffiliated it due to the mismanagement of its leaders. For a year and a half, the club disappeared from official competitions.

The team was readmitted in mid-2022, but in the second division, and is fighting to return to the highest category of Colombian football. And at the same time, in his return to the Colombia Cup after three years, he is making history.

The rojinegros are in the semi-final of the alternate tournament, after successively eliminating Once Caldas, Deportes Quindío, Real Cartagena, Junior and Medellín. They have already surpassed their best performance, that of 2010, when they reached the quarterfinals.

There they were eliminated by Millonarios, precisely their next rival in the Cup, after the draw held by Dimayor this Friday. It should be remembered that the team led by Alberto Gamero is the current champion of the contest.

Cúcuta is excited about winning a title again, but his priority is to get promoted. ”Our first objective is to promote because we know that Cúcuta belongs to A, but we also have this cup as a great objective because we know the team we have,” midfielder Juan Pablo Díaz declared to Win Sports.

The Cup champion obtains a place for the preliminary phase of the Libertadores. Cúcuta also dreams of a return to that international tournament, in which he participated twice (2007 and 2008) and in which he was even one step away from the final.

In 2007, the team led by Jorge Luis Bernal at the time, and which had players such as Róbinson Zapata, Wálter Moreno, Charles Castro, Macnelly Torres, Lionard Pajoy, Blas Pérez and Juan Manuel ‘Burrito’ Martínez, was the great surprise of the continent: it reached the semifinals, in which they were eliminated by Boca Juniors.

Cúcuta (photo) reached the semifinals: Boca Juniors eliminated them. Tolima was left out in the group stage and Pasto had the worst Colombian performance in history: it did not score points. See also Camper life: here is the identikit of camper enthusiasts Photo: Archive / TIME

The regulation says that Cúcuta could be left without Libertadores

However, the regulations of the Colombia Cup would prevent Cúcuta, under current conditions, from playing the Libertadores if they become champions. If he does not promote, he will not be able to go to the international tournament.

“If the champion team of the Betplay DIMAYOR 2023 Cup is a club that does NOT participate in the Main Division (League) organized by DIMAYOR in 2024, it will not be able to obtain a place in international competition, in accordance with the regulations issued by CONMEBOL and in force on the date of issuance of these regulations,” says the Cup regulations, published on the Dimayor website.

“In such a case, the champion will be worthy of financial recognition, equivalent to the total amount awarded as a prize in the Betplay DIMAYOR 2023 Super League,” the document adds. The prize will be 500 million pesos.

What the regulations say about the international quota if a B team wins. See also The scoldings have already begun in Chivas

“If the above is presented, the club that will obtain quota No. 4 of CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES 2024 for Colombia will be the one with the best position in the total Reclassification table of the Betplay DIMAYOR 2023 League,” concludes the regulations.

That is, in order to return to the Libertadores by winning the Cup, Cúcuta is forced to be promoted. A big responsibility for a team that hopes to recover an important place.

