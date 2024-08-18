With 10 letters, a pastime that could help combat cognitive decline. During the summer months, millions of people will try to solve clues like this to complete the most famous and longest-running game found in this newspaper. And in almost all newspapers in the world. The first crossword puzzle in history was published in 1913, in the extinct newspaper New York World. From the press he jumped to monographic notebooks and there his fame exploded. In 1924, four of the 10 best-selling nonfiction books in the United States were crossword puzzles. But the fame was not exactly positive. As Alan Connor recalls in his book The Crossword Century, During that decade some experts began to point them out as “a threat to productive society.” Amateurs were called with contempt solvers.

A New York Public Library report of those years he denounced that amateurs “swarm over dictionaries and encyclopedias to scare away readers and students who need these books in their daily work.” “Can there be any doubt about the duty of the Library to protect its legitimate readers?” he asked. solvers from then on, like the gamers Nowadays, they were not very well regarded. It was said that these little games fried their brains, that they were a passing and superficial fad. But things changed in World War II, when enigmatic puzzles began to be used to test and recruit codebreakers of the enemy. The crossword puzzle began to be seen as a kind of mental gym, a way of exercising the brain and promoting knowledge. This idea gained strength over the years, until science was able to delve into our heads to check to what extent it was true.

One reason experts suspect crossword puzzles may help maintain brain function is that they require complex thinking. “The way the brain works, and we now understand it a little better, is like a network,” says Davangere P. Devanand, a professor of psychiatry and neurology at Columbia University, in a telephone conversation. And this is most clearly seen when you do a crossword puzzle. “Attention, memory, experience, understanding — so many functions are connected at once,” he says. “Different parts of the brain come together to work in synchrony.”

In 2022, Devanand published a study The article looked at how the brains of older adults with mild cognitive impairment — patients who experience some forgetfulness but still function in their daily lives — react to creating crossword puzzles. The article compared a large group of seniors who had taken puzzle tests with others who had exercised with games specifically designed to improve cognitive abilities. “What we found was that crossword puzzles performed significantly better than games,” says the neurologist. People with more advanced cognitive impairment were the ones who benefited most from this exercise. And what is more interesting, the participants did not only demonstrate better performance in the tests. “They also showed improvement in managing personal issues such as their finances, their hobbies, remembering appointments and events… because even if we achieve an improvement in cognition, if it does not help the person in their daily life, it does not mean much.”

The study was not only based on the participants’ answers, but on the size of their brains. In people with mild cognitive impairment, the brain has been shown to shrink, especially the hippocampus, responsible for memories and memory, and the thickness of the cortex, where thinking occurs. These areas of the brain shrank among those who practiced crossword puzzles, but by between 1 and 0.5% less than among those who had trained with games. This is a considerable difference.

Devanad’s study is not the only one to point in this direction. a 2011 study In a study of people in preclinical stages of dementia, Jagan Pillai, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, found that doing crossword puzzles delayed the onset of accelerated memory decline by two and a half years. There are more similar experiments, but more research is needed to obtain more conclusive results.

Devanand is the first to be cautious about his findings. “This study suggests that crossword puzzles can help, but it is not a definitive study.” So he is now working on a larger study in which one group of people will do one crossword puzzle a week, another will do four crossword puzzles and a third will do no cognitive exercise. The neurologist hopes that this will help clarify things. In the meantime, he admits, the help that doing this pastime provides “is statistically significant, but it is not dramatic.” A patient with mild cognitive impairment will not be cured by doing crossword puzzles, but some improvement can be noted over time. “This alone works, but I think that combining it with other factors can be decisive. It is the piece of a larger puzzle.”

Ainhoa ​​Esteve Arriena geriatrician specialising in cognitive impairment, agrees with this idea and points out that cognitive exercise should be combined with physical exercise, a pharmacological approach and careful diet. The expert also points out a small distortion that often occurs when analysing the beneficial effects of crossword puzzles. “Most of the tests we use to measure cognitive function are assessed through language and as crossword puzzles also train language, this type of training is more efficient in the assessment,” she points out. In any case, Esteve believes that the approach to dementia should be changed, moving towards action and prevention instead of just observing. And crossword puzzles can be another tool in this strategy. “Only in this way can the onset of dementia be delayed,” she explains.

Neither Wordle nor Sudoku, the unbeatable throne of the crossword puzzle

Crosswords have always been associated with writers. Their inventor, the Englishman Arthur Wynne, was a journalist. Vladimir Nabokov published the first known Russian crosswords and Georges Perec combined writing with the publication of a weekly crossword for the French magazine The PointWriters such as Agatha Christie and Ana María Matute (who said she would not sit down to write every morning until she had finished one) were great fans of the genre. They are mental games closely linked to words, knowledge and culture.

On March 22, 1925, the magazine Black and White published the first crossword puzzle in the history of Spain. Since then they have been a constant in the Spanish press, knowing how to adapt to new realities. When newspapers made the leap from paper to digital, they remained at the top. In EL PAÍS it is common to find the puzzle page among the most visited of the newspaper. But in recent years, with the oversaturation of screens, paper and pencil puzzles (or pen, for the more daring) have been claimed again as a way to digital detox.

“They work perfectly in both formats,” confirms Natalya Sanoja, author of the EL PAÍS Expert Crossword, in a telephone conversation. Sanoja shares a page in the newspaper with the classics Mambrino and Tarkus. She has been solving crosswords for more than 30 years, and another 20 constructing them. And she points out that crosswords have a loyal and constant group of fans. There are occasional users, but the majority do them periodically. She confirms, from her experience, that the average age of users is rather high. “But it makes perfect sense,” she says. “This is a game in which, the older you get, the more knowledge and culture you acquire, the better you are,” she points out.

Sanoja believes that crosswords reflect the culture of an era, that they dialogue in some way with the rest of the newspaper. Although they should be a space for meeting, far from political confrontation, they serve to educate and raise awareness. That is why in recent years the inclusion of neologisms such as mansplaining either greenwashingThe author believes that “crosswords are an excellent mental exercise” and highlights, beyond the effects they may have on the brain, the playful and entertaining function of this activity. Hobbies can provide company, they can keep the elderly active and connected to current events. They even serve as social connectors, as they can be done in company. “I am excited when you see this, that they can be intergenerational, that a grandfather can ask his granddaughter about a singer who turns out to be Lady Gaga,” she explains.

Hobbies are no strangers to fashion trends. In recent years, these have had their own names. Spelling BeeWordle or Sudoku, to name the most recent, have threatened, but have not taken the throne. The crossword puzzle always remains on the podium as the unbeatable game, the most popular and international of all. “I think it is because none of them appeals so much to our intellect, our culture and our language,” Sanoja ventures. It may not be entirely clear what effect they have on our brain, if they really have the capacity to slow down the first symptoms of dementia. But what seems clear, with more than a century of validity, is that they continue to fascinate users, solversfrom all over the world.

