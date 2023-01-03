This weekend it was announced that the new destination of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo it is with him Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia, after a long career in European football, where he sought to continue at all costs, although the doors were definitively closed after putting an end to his relationship with the Manchester Utd.
the magic of the bug It already took effect even when it has not even debuted, as the Arab team increased its number of followers on social networks in an incredible way, reaching four million, since all the fans of the Lusitanian star want to keep an eye on his journey.
Unfortunately for all of them, it will be extremely difficult for them to follow their matches, at least in Mexico, since the transmission rights of the Saudi Professional League They are not commercialized, without there being any foreign television station that shows the matches.
Because of this, the only way the commander could be observed It would be that the club decided to open a transmission channel on its social networks, especially if it will be under the magnifying glass of its new fans. Another option would be for a television station to acquire the rights of the club at least for this season, so while it only remains to wait for more to cause the effect CR7.
Finally, if one of your plans is to acquire the new jersey that the five-time World Cup winner will wear with Portugalthis can be purchased through the club’s website at a price of 299.90 riyals, that is, approximately 1,500 Mexican pesos, the newspaper reported. THISHowever, for now it cannot be personalized if you already planned to put your name on it.
