If Cristiano Ronaldo fulfills his role from a statistical point of view, Manchester United continues the disappointing results. CR7 is accused of foiling the Red Devils.

In six appearances, including five starts, Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored five goals since his comeback to Manchester United. A dream start after a transfer for any player, and in particular the Portuguese international. But with a record of three wins, two losses and a draw when Cristiano Ronaldo has played, the collective record is really not good for a club of this stature in England. The Red Devils are losing valuable points in recent weeks in the Premier League title race, as managers have made efforts to build a squad capable of competing against Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea. Against Everton on Saturday (1-1), his team was taken back from the score a few minutes after entering, before being powerless to regain the advantage, at Old Trafford. Danny Blind believes for Sportnieuws that Manchester United cannot develop their game and squeeze properly with CR7.

“Ronaldo only thinks about goals and hopes that the others will get the ball back”

“Ronaldo doesn’t really need to take an active role. Normally, the attacker runs from one central defender to another to put pressure. This caused a lot of misunderstanding. Now they don’t play in their usual pattern. At one point, Paul Pogba called for a big pressing. Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t, he’s not like that. He only thinks about goals and hopes that the others will get the ball back ”, dropped the former Dutch international, father of Daley, the ex-player of the Red Devils. Manchester United were already struggling at home last season without Cristiano Ronaldo. Ole Gunnar Solskjær will quickly have to find the ideal animation because a big schedule awaits Manchester United and the discontent begins to mount on the side of Old Trafford, even if CR7 still eludes criticism from the Mancunian fans, his goal in added time against Villarreal in the Champions League having helped write the legend of Cristiano Ronaldo under the eyes of his mentor, Sir Alex Ferguson.