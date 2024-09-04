Legal advice

a question

A question was received from a reader who said:

I have a friend who has a financial case in the Dubai Court. He has paid the requested amount, and he still has court fees of approximately 5000 dirhams. Does the court accept payment of these fees via Visa card? Note that the bank that issued the Visa card is a Saudi bank, not an Emirati one.



The answer

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

Yes, the questioner can pay the court fees using a credit card, even if the bank issuing it is not local, and even if it is in a different currency, taking into consideration that there are transfer fees.

