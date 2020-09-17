A recent research in the US claimed that people can avoid the corona virus if they wash their noses and mouths with iodine. Earlier studies and the World Health Organization have previously denied such claims. Research from the US University of Connecticut School of Medicine has found that if people wash their noses with iodine, it reduces the likelihood of infection with the corona virus.Researchers injected antiseptic povidone-iodine (PVP-I) solutions of three different concentrations onto a sample of corona virus in the lab. After which they found that the povidone-iodine solution at 0.5% concentration took only 15 seconds to neutralize the corona virus. After which the researchers claimed that if the nose and mouth are washed with iodine, it can prevent corona infection.

Corona infects cells through nose

The corona virus uses the nasal receptor ACE-2 to enter and infect human cells. Therefore, to prevent the epidemic during several human trials, an effort is being made to clean the nose and eliminate the virus here. Research has found that PVP-I has been effective in inactivating new virus-related pathogens including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

All concentration solutions performed well

In a study published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the research team wrote that they tested iodine solution against the virus. In which the concentration levels of iodine were kept at 0.5 percent, 1.25 percent and 2.5 percent. All three solutions gave good results against corona virus.



Get your nose cleaned only by trained doctors

Researchers claimed that cleaning the nose with a povidone-iodine solution would be more beneficial in the fight against the corona virus. Using this mask will also have more effect. However, the team has warned that always clean your nose under the supervision of a trained doctor.