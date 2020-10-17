This time in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, it is literally ‘war of the weekend’. The scene is indeed about to turn. This is because Nikki Tamboli can snatch the tag of ‘confirmed member’. The special thing is that it is for the family members to decide. Not only this, in the episode of Bigg Boss Saturday, senior member Siddharth Shukla is also called in the confession room. What has happened between Bigg Boss and Siddharth is not known but the matter is serious.

Bigg Boss invites Siddharth Shukla to confession room



A lot is going to happen in the episode of ‘Weekend Ka War’ on Saturday. On the one hand, while Salman Khan is going to put his class on the chillings of the family members, for the senior members, the time of two weeks has also ended. That is, Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan may have to go home now. Bigg Boss also calls Siddharth Shukla in the confession room. On the other hand, the new promo of Saturday’s episode has seen the crown of a confirmed member being snatched from the head of Nikki Tamboli.

Householders will decide whether Nikki will be confirmed or not



Actually, yet to be arbitrary on Nikki Tamboli in ‘Bigg Boss’. To talk incorrectly. There have been serious allegations of not working. But she is also a confirmed member of the household after getting an immunity. In such a situation, ‘Bigg Boss’ is bringing a new twist to the house. He gives all the freshers from home a chance to decide whether Nikki should remain a confirmed member or snatch the tag from them.

Jasmine, Jan and Nishant tell Nikki a lot

Interestingly, in the video, then Jasmin Bhasin, Jan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkani start counting the shortcomings of Nikki. Jasmine says that Nikki should not be a confirmed member, because her tongue is dirty. You change your personality every day and your true color is very dirty. Jaan says that Nikki has an ego after being confirmed, while Nishant says that Nikki is a selfish. It will be interesting to see if Nikki has a confirmed membership after this twist.

… then what will break Nikki’s group

With this twist, Big Boss has also played a strong game inside. In fact, a group was formed between Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Malkani, Rahul Vaidya and Pavithra in the show. But in this task, when everyone will get Nikki to see their shortcomings, then she is sure, now she is not going to accept any group. The matter is becoming interesting boss.