Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 15/11/2023 – 14:58

NGOs work to remove huge amounts of trash from the oceans. Some, however, say it is a palliative action that diverts resources from more effective methods, such as measures to reduce plastic production. Just below the surface of the world’s largest ocean, toothbrushes, toys, fishing nets and packaging Food coalesces in a thick broth of oil and gas-based waste known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

At least 14 tons of plastic reach the ocean every year, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), being ingested by animals, entering the food chain and damaging marine ecosystems.

Even with the phenomenal volume, the NGO The Ocean Cleanup believes it can deal with most of the mess, dragging giant U-shaped nets through the places where the trash accumulates and placing floating barriers capable of intercepting the trash in about of a thousand polluted rivers.

The Ocean Cleanup says it has removed 7.5 million tons of plastic since the beginning of the decade. If it has enough resources, the NGO claims it can remove 90% of plastic floating on the ocean’s surface.

The organization, which received funding from corporations associated with plastic pollution such as Coca-Cola and polymer producer Sabic, belongs to the oil company Saudi-Aramco, has been criticized for helping these companies carry out so-called greenwashing. which allows the omission of damages or impacts of the activities of these companies on the environment.

It is worth it?

The NGOs Ocenacare, in Switzerland, and the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), based in the United Kingdom, evaluate ocean cleaning technologies as a distraction from the main objective of stopping the flow of poorly managed plastic waste.

“It’s like putting a bandage on a broken leg,” says Christina Dixon, head of the EIA’s oceans campaign. “It sounds good on paper, but it doesn’t really address the real big impact of plastic pollution on the environment.”

She claims that a focus on costly clean-up operations would be directing resources to the wrong purpose, and that these technologies generate emissions and can inadvertently harm marine life during the plastic collection process, although this argument is disputed.

Dixon spoke to DW from Nairobi, Kenya, where international representatives are meeting until next Sunday (11/19) to try to draft an ambitious global treaty to end plastic pollution along the lines of the Paris Agreement on changes climate.

While companies that produce fossil fuels such as ExxonMobil and Saudi Aramco invest heavily in plastic production to counter the transition to renewable energy, mismanaged plastic waste is expected to triple by 2060 worldwide, according to a forecast from the Organization for Cooperation and Development (OECD).

If there are no effective actions, it is possible that there will be, by weight, more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050.

“If the bathtub fills and overflows, you can try to pump the water out, but what you really need to do is go straight to the source of the problem and turn off the tap,” explains Marcus Gover, director of the NGO’s plastics initiative. Minderoo Foundation.

How to stem the tide of plastic

Gover says negotiators in Nairobi have a range of options in front of them to address plastic pollution, similar to a restaurant menu. “If we make the right choices, we can create a meal that is actually good for us. But, if we choose the wrong options and go for the fast food menu, it won’t be healthy”, compares Gover.

Simulations of potential agreements suggest that a robust treaty could be capable of reducing plastic waste by 95% by 2040, compared to business-as-usual methods.

This agreement calls for legally binding rules to reduce plastic production, eliminate problematic and avoidable plastics, expand recycling, and improve disposal methods.

Former British government consultant Felix Cornehl, involved in the simulations, estimates that it will be necessary to increase global recycling rates by seven times, which would still leave room for other, even more robust actions.

“If we have limited resources available, stopping that flow from the beginning and moving upstream – reducing unnecessary plastic to little and keeping the plastic already produced in the system for as long as possible – would be less expensive, but I think there is still a place to help communities to deal with the waste that is already in the system,” said Cornehl.

Interests at stake

However, dealing with this production and moving upstream can be complicated, due to the influence of plastic producers in negotiations, according to a group of scientists advising representatives in Nairobi.

Bethanie Carney Almroth, professor of Ecotoxicology at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, explains that the plastic industry lobby works to slow down progress in reducing production, sowing doubts with methods similar to those used by the tobacco industry to prevent regulations.

According to Almroth, all scientific evidence shows that imposing limits on plastic production is essential to put an end to pollution. Lobbyists, however, use technologies such as ocean cleaning and chemical recycling to divert the main focus.

“It’s a way companies find to, in a way, buy their freedom,” said the expert. “It’s like a free pass out of prison.” But the people doing the dirty cleaning work don’t see the situation as a binary choice.

“We need to do something about production, we need to change our behavior when it comes to using plastic, but we also need to remove what is already out there,” said Ocean Cleanup communications director Joost Dubois.

“Cleaning is just one element among those that could lead to an end to plastic pollution. We’ve dried the floor, but someone will have to work to turn off the tap.”