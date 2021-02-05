A health worker with a Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine syringe in a hospital in Seville. María José López / Europa Press

Despite its uncertain rate, the time will come for the entire population to have the option of being vaccinated against covid. With the available evidence, the Federation of Scientific Medical Associations (Facme) make little guides to help those who doubt. These are the first:

Lactation. “The administration of vaccines to a woman who is breastfeeding does not constitute a risk to herself, the breastfeeding or the baby”, points to the corresponding document, adding that with the sole exception of the yellow fever vaccine, “all the attenuated and inactivated vaccines used so far have proven to be safe for the infant. In addition, maternal antibodies resulting from vaccination have the potential to reach breast milk and contribute to the protection of the infant, therefore, the document concludes that “vaccination of the mother against covid-19 is considered safe for the woman herself, for breastfeeding, as well as for the baby ”.

Pregnant The card indicates that, from what is known so far, “Pregnant women have a higher risk of severe covid-19, admission to the ICU, need for mechanical ventilation and death than the general population, although the absolute risk remains low. In addition, they could have an increased risk of adverse effects related to pregnancy, such as preterm delivery ”. Given the scarcity of tests, and despite the fact that animal experiments “do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to pregnancy, embryonic or fetal development, parturition or postnatal development”, it is recommended that “while waiting for more data and based on the precautionary principle “do not propose” generalized vaccination of pregnant women in this first stage. “

Children and adolescents. The document states that of the two approved vaccines so far in the EU, that of Pfizer and BioNTech is indicated from the age of 16 and that of Moderna, at 18. Since, in addition, children and adolescents are less affected by the disease and that these vaccines do not count Still with information on the efficacy and safety in younger children and adolescents, the authorities’ decision not to vaccinate this population group for the time being is approved. However, it has been seen that there are some cases in which there is a greater infectious burden, such as the “older people, adolescents, and those suffering from neurological disorders or cognitive disabilities, including Down syndrome”, and those who are institutionalized. For them, the convenience of being vaccinated can be “individually assessed” in two phases. First (currently) those who are large dependents. Then those over 12 years of age with “neurological and cognitive disorders who attend or reside in institutions.”

People with cancer. They are a group to prioritize since they have a higher risk of mortality from covid-19. And, within them, we should start, due to their higher risk, with those who “are receiving treatment for cancer or those with advanced cancer, especially patients with lung cancer and hematological neoplasms”, warns Facme.

People with immunodeficiencies or taking immunosuppressants. They must be vaccinated. Also, as in other population groups, one of the advantages of approved vaccines is that they are based on RNA [instrucciones para fabricar proteínas], “Which is rapidly degraded inside the cell and has no insertion or replication capacity.” Another thing would be if it were drugs with attenuated or inactivated viruses, indicates the tab, who insists that these people also get vaccinated against influenza and pneumococcus. Immunosuppressive treatment (for example in transplanted patients) must not be suspended to get vaccinated. In the case of transplanted, Facme advises that there are no specific vaccine trials, but he says that “it is not expected that the safety profile of the vaccine will be different from that observed in the general population. Likewise, and given the characteristics of the vaccine, an increase in the incidence of acute rejections is not expected ”.

People with allergies. They can be vaccinated unless they have had reactions to any of the components of the drugs. In the case of Pfizer and Moderna drugs, they contain polyethylene glycol, which can react. None contain traces of eggs or antibiotics. Despite this, caution must be exercised with people who have had anaphylaxis or strong allergic reactions, such as having the appropriate medication in case of an allergic response and having people at rest. Facme gives a table with different levels of severity. Further, the federation advises, if the first dose causes a moderate allergic reaction (acute generalized urticaria, angioedema, bronchospasm or isolated dyspnea) wait for an evaluation of the allergist to receive the second. If the reaction is severe (anaphylaxis), the advice is not to give the second dose, unless the Allergology service considers otherwise. The Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH) advises, in addition to monitoring the allergy to polyethylene glycol in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, to take into account the presence of trometamol in Moderna’s and polysorbate 80 in AstraZeneca’s.

Patients taking anticoagulants. They should be vaccinated, since “the intramuscular route of administration of the covid vaccines is not a contraindication in anticoagulated patients or with bleeding disorders”, Facme states. But you will have to be careful depending on the type of medicine they take so that the injection is given when the coagulation index values ​​are correct, and use a fine needle.

Patients to be operated. It is necessary to avoid that both processes, vaccination and intervention, interfere, but without preventing either of the two, says Facme. Clinically, there should be no problem if certain safeguards are maintained, such as avoiding vaccinating just before surgery so that a reaction to immunization does not coincide with the postoperative period, and, in the same way, not vaccinating until the patient has recovered. For attenuated or inactivated virus vaccines, be careful lest the intervention entails some type of immunodeficiency.

