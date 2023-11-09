Venezuela and Argentina, although distant, have several things in common: the desire of Chavismo and Peronism to remain in power.

In this new electoral chapter, the Argentine Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, came out in front of the campaign with a “renewed” image. Although he is accused of being partly responsible for the country’s economic mistakes, Massa is shown as a figure that his citizens They associate with the positive and could become the new occupant of the Casa Rosada in December.

“The prodigal son of Peronism” or “the super minister” are some of the nicknames used to refer to Massa, who even with 140 percent inflation in the country seems to have come to wash the face of the left.



And a similar phenomenon could occur in Venezuela, with a “well-known” Chavista but “better than Nicolás Maduro.”

Maduro faces a difficult test – although he has already succeeded in a few: facing the political wear and tear of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv), the legacy of Hugo Chávez, to win the 2024 presidential elections. To that wear and tear we must add the strengthening of the opposition after the primaries on October 22.

In those internal elections, María Corina Machado was the winner with 2.3 million votes, a figure that has merit in the case of an internal election with eight million Venezuelans in exile, plus the discouragement that exists in the population. That number of hers has emboldened her to confront Chavismo, who keeps her disqualified from running for public office.

But, the latest opinion polls show Machado as the winner. According to the Meganalisis firm, 76.1 percent of Venezuelans would not vote for Maduro in an election. In the presidential elections, Machado would obtain 50.1 percent and the candidate for reelection for Chavismo would obtain 12.1 percent. From there arise doubts about Chavismo’s options.



For now, heMaduro’s candidacy is maintained because he exercises leadership within the PSUV and has the desire to repeat another period, But they – Chavismo – “are going to evaluate as these months pass because they know that in these first moments of change they are on the losing end,” Piero Trepiccione, political scientist and consultant, tells EL TIEMPO.

For the analyst, the first phase has been to discredit the primary and build a “post-truth” of the event saying that fraud has been committed. But Chavismo evaluates other options and if they do not work “it can resort to a different candidacy and thus strengthen a process of political reengineering. Just as Peronism is doing in Argentina with Sergio Massa, looking for a candidacy that, even though it is from the government, acts and shows a different narrative.”

They are going to evaluate as these months pass because they know that in these first moments of change they are on the losing end.

But, according to another survey released recently, 63.73 percent of Venezuelans would vote for the PSUV candidate. The data belongs to the firm DataViva, which in the study reflected that the opposition candidate would obtain 12.09 percent. The name of the candidates is not mentioned, only the political tendency.

“As for an alternative candidate to Maduro, I think it is an issue that is being discussed within Chavismo because Maduro’s image is not very good at the moment, but it will also be very complex at this point to define an alternative Chavista candidate. because it would be a very destructive process internally within the ruling party,” considers Theodore Kahn, director for the Andean Region of Control Risks.

Although it does not rule out the possibility, For Kahn, Chavismo is going to end up opting for Maduro unless there is “an unforeseen event.” something that really “seriously harms Maduro.”

(Also read: Venezuelan economy emerged from recession by growing 2.4 percent, according to observatory)

If the current president decides not to seek re-election, who could replace him? There are several names that have emerged in recent years. From the governor of Carabobo, the media Rafael Lacava, to the governor of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez until reaching First Lady Cilia Flores, who has been more active in recent public appearances.

A source close to the ruling party told EL TIEMPO that although the real possibility of replacing Maduro has not been raised, there are conversations, at least at lower levels. This is to preserve “the commander’s legacy” and to prevent “what happened in Barinas” from happening, where after 20 years he won the opposition.

“The candidate is Maduro, of course, he is the son of Commander Chávez, but we cannot risk losing either. But there are some problems, Cilia Flores brings people together but not the Psuv. Diosdado Cabello brings together the Psuv but does not connect with the people,” said the source who preferred to remain anonymous.

There are still a few months before the presidential elections, which are also marked by strong pressure from the United States that asks to eliminate the disqualifications, especially against Machado, in exchange for lifting sanctions. For now, Venezuelan politics continues its course.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS