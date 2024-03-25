One of the main concerns that plague smartphone users is whether these devices can listen to their conversations even when they are turned off. The answer to this question could shake your digital foundations.

It is as a result of this concern that a technology expert took on the task of finding the answer to find out if cell phones can actually hear their users, even if they are turned off. The researcher found an answer and decided to share it, according to a publication in the newspaper La Nación.

Juan Carlos Yáñez-Lunafrom the Autonomous University of San Luis de Potosí, Mexico searched for this topic and in its research shed light on the issue. According to his findings, presented at the ETHICOMP international meeting, the eavesdropping capacity of cell phones It doesn't stop when you turn off the device.

“The key is in the phone battery, since it allows you to hear or view all the information contained on the cell phone even if it is turned off.“, mentioned the researcher according to the publication.

Yáñez-Luna recalled the importance of users being aware of what they are sharing and the possible risks associated with the accumulation of personal information on their devices.

The information collected by smartphones, even when they are turned off, is a worrying situation for many users, especially due to the issue of personal data security.

Amid this growing concern about privacy, users should also consider measures to protect their information. Deleting cookies is one of the actions users can take to protect some of their online privacy. By reducing the number of accepted cookies, users can limit tracking of their browsing history, thereby maintaining greater control over their online privacy.