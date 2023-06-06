Since his inauguration last January, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made the defense of a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine one of the first priorities of his foreign policy. The call for a negotiated solution between all the parties in the conflict is now a flag raised by Lula within the narrative that “Brazil is back.” In his third term, the Brazilian president quickly relaunched Brazil’s diplomatic activism to demand an inclusive multipolar world committed to a reinvigorated, equitable and secure international multilateral system. Lula initially tried, and failed, to get Joe Biden’s support for his campaign for peace during his visit to Washington. After that trip, Lula took advantage of his state visit to Beijing to establish a parallel between his diplomatic effort and China’s 12-point peace initiative in light of the prolongation of the war in Ukraine.

Lula’s peace proposal is not a detailed proposal. Its conception is based on the premise that a far-reaching and collective effort by a group of pro-peace nations can contribute to ending hostilities. In short, he advocates an immediate ceasefire and promotes the commitment that all parties involved work on a peace plan that is just and lasting. For Brazil, the main concern is the war itself, to which is added the fear that the conflict in Ukraine will metastasize into a larger confrontation with a global reach, with devastating social damage and uncontrollable economic costs. This was the central message carried by Lula’s international adviser, Celso Amorim, to kyiv when he met President Zelensky last April.

It is essential to understand that the Brazilian government’s reactions to the war in Ukraine coincide with the positions expressed by other Latin American governments. A consensus has prevailed in the region regarding a refusal to join the United States and Europe in sending military supplies to Kiev and a lack of support for Western-led sanctions against Russia. Latin America has proverbially rejected the use of unilateral coercive methods to manage international conflicts. These responses have not contaminated Brazilian efforts to defend a balanced narrative.

Brazil’s voting record at the United Nations, including the Security Council and the General Assembly, has been unequivocal. He condemned the Russian invasion, defended the principle of sovereignty, and advocated compliance with international law. In addition, in February of this year, Lula’s Brazil, together with the Western powers, supported UN resolution A/ES-11/L.1 which deplored “in the strongest terms” Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and demanded their immediate military withdrawal. This has been a categorical signal of Brazilian diplomacy that apparently has not been understood in Washington and in European capitals.

Brazil’s opinion on the war in Ukraine finds an echo in the Global South and is shared by other peace promoters in different latitudes, including the Vatican. The Brazilian peace initiative reflects a deep sense of frustration and fatigue in the developing world in the face of an extensive confrontation that is generating enormous humanitarian suffering, material costs and diplomatic uncertainty. In this sense, it is clear that Russia is solely responsible for starting the war in Ukraine, but at this point the response of the United States and Europe is, in turn, the cause of sponsoring a “war on behalf” (proxy war) sine die.

Pentagon Discord leaks show that NATO is involved in a protracted conflict inside Ukraine with the goal of winning the war. These leaks also indicate that several key countries in the Global South do not share the Western perspective and purpose. It is important to remember that the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine, led by the United States and formed to provide security assistance to Kiev, is made up of 26% of the total membership of the United Nations. Among the major emerging powers there has been a more subtle divide. Those who express suspicion of war have opted for a pragmatic “cover” approach (hedge) as a damage control strategy. This would be the case of Pakistan and South Africa. While others have chosen to reinforce the chance that a diplomatic negotiation can advance. This is clearly the bet of Brazil and India.

Most Western observers perceive the Brazilian approach to the Ukraine war as undesirable and counterproductive. The political reactions in Washington and Brussels to Lula’s statements pointing out the concerns of the United States and Europe have affected the momentum of Brazilian politics. Lula’s critical views have caused unease on both sides of the North Atlantic, which he fears Brazil’s stances will find more echo in China and Russia. Such perceptions were further increased after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stopped in Brasilia during a trip to Latin America. Furthermore, this became a pretext for broad internal condemnation by different political segments in Brazil. Although it was a victory for Russian diplomacy and a setback for Brazil, the official reactions of the United States reached an unusual and inappropriate tone. It might be worth Washington taking Brazil’s concerns and views seriously, especially regarding its constructive diplomatic assets as a democratic middle power.

After sixteen months of violent conflict, the war in Ukraine is a source of international division, deepening disputed narratives and postponing alternative solutions. Most governments in the Global South do not feel compelled to get involved in an unresolved Post-Cold War geopolitical mess with big winners in the arms industry. In many cases, the votes at the UN have been due to reactive and individual foreign policies that condemn the use of punitive methods by the old colonial powers and amplify the recessive trends of the world economy with dramatic effects on societies. , both in the North and in the South. While some analysts from the South have claimed a revival of Non-Alignment, Brazilian diplomacy has followed its own path, driven by its traditional search for autonomy and sustainable development in a peaceful framework.

It is important to remember that peace has not prevailed in the post-Cold War era. Western narratives in the 1990s tended to focus on the emergence of a peaceful, rules-based, and increasingly democratic world order following the collapse of the Soviet Union. But for countries like Brazil, the perspective is very different.

Recurring conflicts and perpetual wars have been the true mark of the post-Cold War world order. From the 1990-91 Iraq war, through the 1999 intervention in Kosovo, to the global “war on terror” since 2001, the West has shown increased enthusiasm for mobilizing the Global South in its efforts to pursue wars in instead of building peace.

The two-decade-long war in Afghanistan, the 2008 Georgian-Russian war, the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Yemen, the Azerbaijani-Armenian war amid the covid-19 pandemic, and the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia, are examples of the intensification of this trend. In a world where there seems to be a growing fatigue with peace, Lula has been categorical: “The world needs calm.” However, the war dynamics and the Western preference for a long conflict in Ukraine seem to persist and even intensify. In this context, preventive actions and peace initiatives sound unlikely and even naive.

To this point, China has emerged as the main great power showing an interest in promoting peaceful solutions to some of the most visible and sensitive conflicts. In addition to its Ukraine peace plan, Beijing is trying to bring détente to a troubled region like the Middle East. For decades, this has become an area in which the West has become accustomed to managing chaos as a habitual fact and favorable to its strategic interests. China, of course, does not have the traditional “Wilsonian” credentials to set itself up as a new champion of peace. It is unfortunate that these US credentials have been neglected and weakened as a result of its own domestic politics. Washington’s promotion of peace, inside and outside the West, could resonate at home and abroad. Showing such an example would undoubtedly help to depolarize coexistence in the democratic world and open space for more plural approaches to the international order.

Brazil believes that it has a voice and a vote in the scenario of the incipient 21st century that urgently needs to find more tranquility: an essential condition for the prosperity of all. Western misperceptions of President Lula’s peace activism, as well as other initiatives from the Global South, will only lead to a vicious cycle that incites more misconceptions.

At the most recent G-7 summit, once again the Brazilian president made it clear that his diplomacy for peace is based on inalienable autonomous guidelines. Lula stressed that the urgency for a peaceful solution in Ukraine should not overshadow other highly conflictive situations between Palestinians and Israelis, Armenians and Azerbaijanis, Kosovars and Serbs, in addition to the dramatic situation in Yemen, Sudan, Syria and Haiti. The Brazilian president stressed that his foreign policy is fully committed to the democratic values ​​shared by the West. Such common ground should be accepted as an accredited qualification to work together for real, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. In short, Lula’s message is not “to give a chance to [más] war”; peace is crucial because the world may be moving towards the brink of a real catastrophe.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.

Monica Hirst She is a professor of the Master’s Degree in International Studies at Torcuato di Tella University and an independent consultant. Juan Gabriel Tokatlián He is Vice Chancellor of the Torcuato Di Tella University.