Indian film stars have legions of fans in Pakistan despite political rivalry between the neighboring nations. What is behind this popularity? Relations between Pakistan and India have rarely been cordial, mainly because of the dispute over the territory of Kashmir. But that doesn't stop many Pakistani moviegoers from being ardent followers of Bollywood and its stars.

Films in Pakistan must be cleared by regional boards that censor any work deemed to violate the country's social and cultural values. And since 2019, films produced by India's Hindi film industry, based in the country's financial capital Mumbai and more popularly known as Bollywood, have not been allowed in Pakistani cinemas.

When the box office hit Pathaan, starring actor Shah Rukh Khan, was shown clandestinely in Karachi's opulent DHA neighborhood in January 2023, the censor board of Pakistan's southern province of Sindh, where the city is located, blocked for the film to continue showing.

Hindi actors and language: strong attractions

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Bollywood, whose latest comedy-drama Dunki was released in theaters earlier this month, other Bollywood actors such as Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have many admirers in Pakistan.

In recent years, films produced in the southern part of India, or directed by directors hailing from the south, have gained popularity in Pakistan because of their action- and technology-oriented plots.

Besides the appeal of Bollywood, another attraction is the Hindi language used in the films. Hindi is similar to Urdu, a language widely spoken in Muslim-majority Pakistan. Furthermore, some of the artists and technicians working in Bollywood are of Muslim origin.

Bollywood: Marketing or entertainment?

Despite tensions between India and Pakistan, similar cultural aspects between the two nations persist, particularly when it comes to films and music.

“I heard a TV presenter talk about the subject the other day. He thought that before 1947, in undivided India, we were making similar films,” Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza told DW.

“Our heroes also sang songs in the valleys and around the trees. But I think influence is another matter. Bollywood is not original, it is heavily influenced by many other countries,” said Mirza.

“The reason our audience watches Indian films is the way they market their material,” Mirza added. “No matter what happens, we will get the news about what is happening in India.”

Journalist Ghazi Salahuddin disagrees with Mirza's opinion. “Bollywood has a lot of influence in Pakistan, mainly because its films are widely watched in the country for their quality and entertainment content, something we lack,” argues Salahuddin.

“They also adapted to technological advances,” he said. “They have a large international market and therefore can afford to experiment and spend a lot of money on their film productions. India’s economic success also plays an important role in this.”

Indian and Pakistani films have song and dance sequences in common, according to filmmaker Shoaib Sultan, whose directorial debut, Gunjal, was released in theaters on December 15. “It’s a huge sector. Our audience watches it because it’s fun and bigger than everyday life.”

Lack of Pakistani films

Because Pakistan does not have a large film sector of its own, the country's film distributors and cinema owners largely depend on releases from major Hollywood studios to keep their businesses afloat.

“As long as we in Pakistan don’t make films, people will continue to watch Bollywood,” said film distributor and exhibitor Nadeem Mandviwalla.

“These are the only two countries in the world that make films in the same way: song and dance sequences, dresses and the language, etc.,” he said. “They call it the Hindi language and we call it Urdu.”

“Peace activists on both sides continue to try to lower the temperature in the political field,” Salahuddin said. “Indians and Pakistanis travel a lot and have large diasporas, so they meet in other parts of the world.”

Mandviwalla highlights the importance of Indian films in Pakistan. “Our people know a lot about India because of exposure to Indian films,” the distributor said. “For the last 40 years, Pakistani audiences have been watching Bollywood content.”

But since Pakistan banned Indian films in 2019, the country's exhibitors and distributors have struggled.

“We, the exhibitors, have communicated to the government that there are only two options: allow Indian content or make at least 100 to 150 films a year, which will help the Pakistani film sector stay on its feet,” said Mandviwalla.

As government leaders work to resolve political differences between neighboring countries, their inhabitants can continue to focus on their cultural similarities.