On some other occasion we have talked about premonition and synchronicity as scientific categories. Today we have to do it from experience, with the testimonial tone that a traumatic issue such as the coronavirus pandemic deserves.

It all started at the beginning of 2020; The beach where I live had been dawning with dead seagulls for days. Not one seagull or two, but more than necessary; enough to worry. One of those mornings, as I was heading towards the beach on one of the downhill tracks, the seagulls swarmed around the cars. And they flew so low that the drivers had to stop before the flapping of their wings, because the seagulls remained suspended in front of the windows and began to squawk, as if they wanted to communicate with the occupants of the vehicles.

I confess that I felt afraid, that the first thing that came to mind was the Hitchcock film, the one about BirdsWell, years ago, he had known the violence of seagulls, so peaceful in appearance. The event occurred one spring afternoon, when I approached the Sancti Petri castle by canoe and the seagulls went crazy, swooping down toward my canoe, which capsized and left me in the middle of the ocean dominated by a paralyzing panic. I didn’t really know what was happening. A fishing boat came to my aid and one of the fishermen told me that the seagulls attacked me because they were defending their chicks. The eggs had recently hatched, in the castle of Sancti Petri, and the seagulls were marking their territory. In case my intentions were not good.

Now let’s continue with the story that brought me here, the one about the seagulls around the cars, because that day, as I walked along the track towards the beach, I repeated the fear; I knew the blow of the seagull’s beak on my own flesh. I knew what they were capable of and I decided to take a shortcut, get away from there as soon as possible. And it is now, when the coronavirus seems to have lost intensity, when I tell these things that have so much to do with the study of Jung’s unconscious and his relationship with presentiments in the form of warnings from nature itself.

Because Jung has a case where birds and omens are protagonists. It is a true story, although it appears wrapped in the bad omen of birds when a flock of birds appeared on the roof of a house. His owner interpreted it as a warning, because when his grandmother died, the birds gathered around the coffin just like when his mother died years later. Therefore, when the flock of birds began to flutter around the roof of her house, the woman knew that something had happened. That’s how it went.

Her husband had just suffered a heart attack in the street. They are not coincidences brought and brought by chance, they are warnings that human beings must know how to interpret before it is too late, before the bird of bad omen suspends its flight over our heads conditioned by economic benefit.

Now that time has passed, I dare to interpret the commotion of the seagulls that morning, around the cars. Without a doubt, it was the warning of what was coming to us.

