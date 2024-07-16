In 1992, Elizabeth II made famous the phrase “annus HorribilisThe Queen, who was then celebrating 40 years on the throne, wanted to refer to a succession of unfortunate and damaging events for the crown. These last two weeks, from the debate to Saturday’s attack, mark a “month Horribilis” for Biden and the entire Democratic Party. Can they overcome them and become competitive again?

Here are some first ideas:

1. Understand that it is already another campaignThe failed assassination completely changes the campaign. And it should also change the Democratic strategy. Trump is now a victim and seems willing to change the tone of his speech, as he showed in the Sunday interviewIf Trump calls for unity, as He also did it on his Truth Social accountWhat is left for Biden?

2. Get out of Biden-Trump. The photograph of the surviving Trump, with blood on his face and his fist raised, contrasts with the image that Joe Biden’s voters already have. According to a Ipsos poll86% believe that Biden is too old to be president (58% think that both are too old). If the comparison of leaderships was not bearing enough fruit, it will bear even less fruit now.

3. The People vs. Trump. The change of candidate no longer seems to make much sense. One month before the convention, the polls show that none of the candidates alternativesincluding that of the vice president Kamala Harriswould achieve better results than Biden. Perhaps, then, the only way out is to bet on a citizen campaign, led by millions of voices that warn of the consequences that a new Donald Trump administration would have. It is likely that Scarlett Johansson’s statements (or the many that the account collects) will be a success. @celebs.against.trump) are more effective than the speeches of the candidate or, if there is a change, of the candidate.

4. Trump is not aloneIt may seem contradictory, but it may be time to open the spotlight and warn about the radical movement that supports and encourages the Republican candidate. For example, in recent weeks, the Project 2025the Heritage Foundation’s ultraconservative government plan that, among other things, increases presidential power, eliminates the Department of Justice and bans abortion. Social media posts have had a level of interaction very high and this could become the new target of Democratic alarms.

5. Feminize the campaign. Most surveys agree that the gender gap is expanding and women are increasingly voting for Democrats and men for conservatives. This, taking into account that there are more women and that they tend to have higher percentages of mobilization, can be decisive. The strategy, then, is to identify the issues that can activate the female electorate. In the last midterm elections, the debate on abortion He was key in the Democratic resistance, can he be so again or is he already electorally written off?

6. Unity, unity, unity. Be Whatever decision is ultimately made regarding the nomination, it is essential that the Democratic Party put an end to the fratricidal war. Divisions and internal fights hurt and demobilize. Always. In November, control of the House of Representatives and the Senate will also be defined, and given the possibility of a Donald Trump victory, it will be convenient to have a counterweight in Congress.

The campaign has changed. And what worked on Friday may not work anymore. Trump seems to have understood this and on Thursday, his convention, has a historic opportunity to show his redemption and win over independent and undecided voters. Democrats will not be satisfied with the talk of reconciliation and unity. The cards must be shuffled and dealt again.