In the 1970s, Arthur Okun, an economist who had been a political adviser to Lyndon Johnson, suggested a quick and easy way to assess the country’s economic situation: the “misery index,” the sum of inflation and unemployment. The measure was and still is crude and easily criticized. The measurable economic damage caused by unemployment, for example, is much greater than that of inflation. However, the index has, as a rule, done a more than decent job of predicting general economic sentiment.

So it’s worth noting that the misery index—which skyrocketed along with inflation during 2021 and the first half of 2022—has plummeted over the past year. It is now back to the level it was at when President Joe Biden took office. This extraordinary twist raises several questions. First, is it real (yes). Second, will ordinary citizens take notice (they already have). Third, will they give Biden credit (that’s much less clear).

The fall in the misery index reflects both what has not happened and what has. What has not happened, despite the hammering of dire warnings, has been a recession. The US economy created four million jobs last year, and the unemployment rate has hovered near its lowest level in 50 years.

What has happened has been a rapid decline in inflation. But is this decline sustainable? You may have seen reports that “core” inflation, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices, has remained “static,” suggesting that the improvement on the inflation front Inflation will only be a temporary phenomenon.

But almost every economist who pays attention to the data knows that the traditional gauge of core inflation has become unreliable, because it is largely driven by the lagged effects of a rent hike that ended in mid-2022. This increase, by the way, was probably due to the increase in remote work that triggered the covid-19 pandemic and not a policy of the Biden government.

The alternative indicators of core inflation that exclude housing show, in general terms, a clear pattern of disinflation; inflation is still higher than it was before the pandemic, but it’s down a lot. If you work hard, you can still be pessimistic about inflation expectations, but it’s getting harder. The good news about inflation, and about the economy as a whole, seems real. But do people perceive this improvement? Traditional economic sentiment indicators have become problematic in recent years. If we ask people how the economy is doing, their response is heavily influenced by partisanship and, in my opinion, also by the accounts reported in the media. In other words, what people say about the economy is very often what they think they have to say.

But if Americans are asked more specific questions, such as whether now is a good time to find a quality job, they usually answer yes. At the same time, their expectations about future inflation have registered a significant decline.

And if we look at a novel indicator — the information people search for on the Internet — we see that searches for both “inflation” and “recession” spiked in 2021 and 2022 along with the misery index, but have plummeted. in the last year.

Finally, as always, it is important to analyze what people do, as well as what they say. Strong consumer spending, record levels of air travel, and many other indicators show that Americans are satisfied with their economic situation.

But will Biden get credit for it? Polls indicate that voters continue to give him very poor marks for his management of the economy, despite the decline in the misery index.

Some analysts have argued that this biased view reflects the inability of wages to keep up with inflation. But this was also true during most of the Reagan era, and in any case, real wages have been rising of late.

So will voter views reflect Biden’s good economic news? Or has the inflationary crisis of 2021-22 given rise to a narrative of Biden as a bad economic manager that is too entrenched—in the public consciousness and in the media—to shake off even as the economy improves rapidly?

Biden himself is striving to change that narrative, citing improving data and the impressive increase in investment in the manufacturing sector. But I have no idea if he’ll make it. An encouraging precedent for Biden: Ronald Reagan was still commanding low approval ratings in mid-1983, but in 1984 he won a landslide victory on the strength of the economic recovery. Biden may yet spin his economic policy narrative.

And even if you can’t, maybe it doesn’t matter. High inflation was supposed to guarantee a huge red wave in the midterm elections. By contrast, the Democrats did surprisingly well, probably because abortion and other social issues played a bigger role than the economy. Those social issues are not going to go away, while high inflation will. It could be argued that Biden does not need to convince Americans that his economic policies have been highly successful; he only has to defend that the economy is not doing so badly. And it’s not bad. In fact, by most indicators, the economy is doing pretty well.

