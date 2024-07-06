This article is a submission from the newsletter by Kiko Llaneras, a newsletter for EL PAÍS subscribers: sign up here.

Joe Biden’s dismal debate has left his party, his country and half the world in suspense. The president appeared hesitant, scattered, confused, and that sparked discussions about his age and health. The editorial board of The New York Times has asked him to drop out of the race. But what does the data say about his chances of winning?

For Metaculus platform forecastersBiden’s chances of winning the November election have collapsed. If a week ago he had a 47% chance – almost the same as his rival, Donald Trump – now they barely give him 20%.

Biden’s weakness has catapulted Trump, who now has a 65% chance of returning to the White House. The Republican has never been such a favourite.

But Biden’s crisis also opens the door for other Democratic candidates. According to Metaculus, the leading alternative at the moment is Kamala Harris (with a 10% chance of becoming president), followed by Gavin Newsom (3%) and Gretchen Whitmer (3%). Harris’ chances rise even further in the prediction market. Polymarketwhere they reach 15% and surpass Biden himself (12%).

Biden also falls in the polls

In the latest survey of The New York Times, Trump’s lead over Biden has widened to six points, double what it was the week before the debate. The Republican leads 49% to 43% in voting intention, which is the largest advantage he has had since the Times began tracking this data in 2015.

And although there are still few post-debate polls, Trump’s advance is already visible in the average compiled by Real Clear PoliticsThere the Republican leads Biden by three points:

It’s possible to argue that Democrats would fare just as well (or worse) with a candidate other than Biden, but the available data suggests otherwise. In the Times poll, 74 percent of voters say Biden is “too old.” Worse yet, nearly half of Democrats and 72 percent of independents think Biden should resign.

The other bad data for Biden is the so-called generic polls. These are those that ask about a hypothetical vote between a Republican candidate and a Democratic candidate, without naming them. In that question, the Republicans see their advantage reduced to 1.5 points, instead of the three that Trump has over Biden.

Of course, it is a very high-risk move for the Democratic Party to remove Biden and launch another candidate in a hasty manner. If they consider it, or if it ends up happening, it will not be because it seems like a fantastic plan, but because they feel the numbers leave them no other option.

⚽ Other predictions

I remind you that we continue to update our predictions for the Euro Cup (in English and Spanish) and the Copa América (in English and Spanish) every day.

In addition, this Sunday we will publish a projection for the second round of the French elections, using the results of the first round and what the polls say.

