There is life in the Bundesliga too. After eleven years of Bayern Munich’s dominance, the time may have come for a change at the top. In fact, never before has the competition for the Bavarians – focused on the Champions League as their primary objective of the season – seemed as fierce as this year: it’s no longer just Dortmund, Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen have also started off strongly. And Xabi Alonso’s men are a candidate for the surprise role of the season, both in the league and in the Europa League: let’s find out Bayer Leverkusen’s odds for winning the Budesliga.

LEVERKUSEN ODDS TO WIN BUNDESLIGA — If those who are starting well are halfway there, then Bayer can look forward to this first phase of the Bundesliga with satisfaction: Aspirine lead the table with 19 points in seven days, the result of six victories and only one draw, obtained at home to the reigning champions Bayern Munich. Not bad for the Rossoneri, who share the best attack of the tournament with the Bavarians, despite not having Harry Kane at their disposal: the Nigerian Boniface, the club’s top scorer with seven goals, has in fact scored only one goal less than The HurriKane. The rest is all due to the tactical organization of Xabi Alonso, who took the team on the run last season and led them to sixth place. This year, however, Aspirin is aiming for the big target: the odds for victory are 7.25 on Gazzabet and drops to 7.00 on Planetwin365, Goldbet and Better. See also FIFA 23 proven: kick-off for the last season of EA Sports

CAN XABI WIN THE E.LEAGUE? — Bayer also started off on the right foot in the Europa League, securing qualification with two victories in the first two days of group H. The Aspirins start behind the English Liverpool and Brighton, Mou’s Roma and Villarreal: the share of the victory rossoneri is 3.00pm on the main operators. Leverkusen have already won the trophy, when it was still called the UEFA Cup, in 1988, winning the double match against Espanyol on penalties.

October 10 – 4.53pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Bayern #Leverkusen #win #Bundesliga #odds